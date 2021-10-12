LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediaPlatform today announced a new suite of managed captioning services integrated with the MediaPlatform Broadcaster live webcasting platform.
The services are provided by MediaPlatform's Broadcast Services team via a new partnership with closed captioning technology leader EEG Video. MediaPlatform will leverage EEG's cloud-hosted Falcon live stream captioning service and Lexi automated live captioning capabilities. MediaPlatform offers the full suite of EEG live captioning offerings which include:
- Falcon, which injects real-time captions into the video stream for mission-critical, high-profile events;
- Lexi automated captioning, a simple and affordable way to add live stream and overlay captions into every live webcast;
- Lexi with iCap Translate, which provides automated, affordable translation into nearly 20 major languages and allows viewers to choose from up to four different language drop downs during any live webcast.
"We are pleased to now include fully managed and integrated live closed captioning capabilities as part of our webcast services offering," said Shaun Brown, GM MediaPlatform Broadcast Services. "Via close collaboration with EEG, our customers can choose from a variety of captioning services which we now provide as a seamless part of their hosted event services. In one step, they can be fully compliant with ADA guidelines and improve inclusiveness through our integrated multi-lingual captioning offering," Brown said.
MediaPlatform Broadcast Services provides white-glove remote and on-location production, webcast event management and customized training and support services for MediaPlatform's Global 2000 customers. The Broadcast Services staff of A/V professionals bring media professional expertise to every customer event, providing companies the assurance that their most high-profile live events will be produced as professionally as any television broadcast
In addition to MediaPlatform Broadcaster, MediaPlatform's enterprise video platform includes the MediaPlatform® On Demand video content management portal, MediaPlatform Edge eCDN and MediaPlatform's distribution-agnostic Smartpath intelligent video routing technology, and MediaPlatform's real-time analytics suite including the Event Success Dashboard quality of experience and Video Business Intelligence quality of service offerings.
MediaPlatform's innovation continues to be recognized by top industry analysts. The company was named a Leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe and a Leader by Gartner Research in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management (EVCM). MediaPlatform also has been named a key provider in several recent reports including the Forrester Tech Tide, the Gartner EVCM Market Guide and Wainhouse Research's Enterprise Streaming Solutions and Services Report.
