LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediaPlatform today announced that is has again been identified as a leader in the 'The Aragon Research Globe ™ for Enterprise Video, 2022.'
Now in its eighth year, the Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that graphically represents analysis of a specific market and its component vendors. Positioning in the Aragon Research Globe will reflect how complete a provider's future strategy is relative to their performance in fulfilling that strategy in the market. The Globe for Enterprise Video evaluates 14 major providers for 2022.
In the last 12 months since the 2021 Aragon Research Globe, MediaPlatform has remained committed to rapid and ongoing innovations via more than 40 major releases to its flagship webcasting platform, MediaPlatform® Broadcaster. Achievements include complete migration of its customer base to Broadcaster with successful webcasts to employee audiences of 30,000+, and expanded video ingest from Zoom, Teams and Webex and video delivery with WebRTC peering.
MediaPlatform also unveiled a host of features for virtual event producers including integrating Broadcaster with 6Connex to allow attendees to enter a live Broadcaster keynote session without re-registering. Other virtual event producer-friendly features include unlimited template design/creation options, the ability to dynamically assign co-producers to manage specific webcast functions – such as QA or slides, and enhanced editing capabilities including video cropping, event cloning and the ability to hide components (such as live QA) in recorded webcast archives.
"We agree with Aragon that the pandemic proved that video was the most desirable way for people to collaborate and that 2022 is the year to double down on enterprise video and to make it part of the employee engagement and customer experience playbooks," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform.
"We're also seeing enterprises resetting their video strategies, replacing pandemic work-around tools with centralized video platforms that can support enterprise-grade security, scalability and content governance and compliance capabilities," Newman said.
About MediaPlatform
MediaPlatform is a leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video that companies use to engage remote employees, empower and motivate workers by giving them the power to rapidly self-educate and share knowledge, and attract and keep top talent. Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management, MediaPlatform gives customers an end-to-end solution and world-class services so they can use their networks for business broadcasts, consolidate disconnected video systems, accelerate their digital workplace transition, and gain insights into the reach and impact of their video communications. http://www.mediaplatform.com
Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.
