COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a year when healthcare communication was more important than ever before in our lifetimes, MediaSource earned recognition that reaffirms its place among the expert communication agencies across the country.
In their annual PRism Awards, the Central Ohio Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America recognized MediaSource with nine awards in a variety of fields, some directly related to its health care clients for whom they disseminated critical information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the award wins, MediaSource was recognized for work earning unprecedented coverage of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Nationwide Children's Hospital's critical telehealth messaging, an innovative approach to the American Dairy Association Mideast's at-home Butter Cow challenge, Bonnie Plants' support of the many first-time gardeners during the pandemic and MediaSource's own Multimedia Newsroom technology.
PRism Awards serve as recognition from peers and fellow leaders of the industry, providing a valuable benchmark for success and quality of work.
"There is no better recognition than an award that comes from your peers," said MediaSource President Lisa Arledge Powell. "At MediaSource, we place real value on being leaders in our industry, as a company and as individuals, so to have our work praised by the PRSA community that we cherish so much is a great honor."
The PRism Awards recognize exceptional public relations activities from a diverse mix of businesses, industries and backgrounds throughout central Ohio. The awards are judged by PRSA members from the area.
Entries can be submitted in 32 different categories, including social media campaigns, online newsrooms, COVID-19 campaigns, media relations, video expertise and more. While every PRism win is meaningful, recognition for important work in 2020 represents the MediaSource mindset throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did the MediaSource team continue to provide clients with exceptional service throughout, they made sure that their clients' important stories were told in the very best way.
MediaSource develops stories with a purpose, connecting clients with the important audiences they know how to reach. MediaSource takes particular pride in the relevance and importance of the stories they tell. Many of their recognitions from PRSA Central Ohio involve stories of safety and saving lives, serving as the perfect example of the work MediaSource is so proud to do.
"It's great to receive recognition for our team's hard work, but most importantly it's amazing to reaffirm the important and impactful work we're doing," Arledge Powell said. "We pride ourselves on emphasizing why our clients' messaging is so important, and what better demonstration than our work during the pandemic? Our clients are saving lives and changing their communities and beyond, so our work to share their message is absolutely crucial."
