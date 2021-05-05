NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is pleased to be recognized in the Corporate Social Responsibility category of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas awards. The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards honor the businesses, policies, projects and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice or economic inequality. Mediavine earned recognition for its philanthropic PSA campaign efforts over the past year.
In April 2020, Mediavine launched an in-house COVID-19 awareness and education campaign, which enabled its publishers to display cause-specific PSA creatives on their websites in lieu of collapsing unsold ad space. Since then, Mediavine has expanded its PSAs to support various causes and has active PSA partnerships with organizations including United Way, Ad Council, No Kid Hungry, Cookies for Kids Cancer and Operation Gratitude. To date, the PSAs have generated more than 13.5 billion impressions and amounted to a $6.8 million value in donated ad space.
"We are humbled and honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our PSA offerings, as raising awareness for the social causes our publishers care about is a mission Mediavine is deeply passionate about," says Amber Bracegirdle, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Mediavine. "By empowering our nearly 8,000 publishers to participate in this initiative, we do believe we can change the world one unsold ad space at a time. This is only the beginning and we look forward to where this journey will take us."
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 34 winners, more than 400 finalists and honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About Mediavine
Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing nearly 8,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.
To learn more about Mediavine, visit http://www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Media Contact
Alysha Duff, Mediavine, +1 (954) 800-5205 Ext: 013, marketing@mediavine.com
SOURCE Mediavine