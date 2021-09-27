NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical education market is poised to grow by USD 143.30 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate -Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Stanford University, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, and Yale University are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growth in the number of online medical education programs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, threats from open-source and free educational resources might hamper the market growth.
Medical Education Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Market Landscape
- Graduate Courses
- Certifications And Training
- Post-graduate Courses
- Market Sizing
- Blended Learning
- Online Learning
Medical Education Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical education market report covers the following areas:
- Medical Education Market size
- Medical Education Market trends
- Medical Education Market industry analysis
This study identifies the advent of visual technologies in medical education as one of the prime reasons driving the medical education market growth during the next few years.
Medical Education Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Medical Education Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Medical Education Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Medical Education Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist medical education market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the medical education market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the medical education market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical education market vendors
