DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Sensors - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Sensors market accounted for $1.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare spending of various countries, increasing prevalence of obesity in high-income countries and the growing geriatric population are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, slow penetration rate of advanced medical systems/smart medical devices in developing regions is hampering the market growth.
Based on the product type, the non-invasive segment is going to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a growing demand for connected medical devices, increasing adoption of IoT-based medical devices, and developments in medical technology. By geography, North America is going to see strong growth during the forecast period due to higher expenditure on healthcare and the presence of a large number of medical device manufacturers.
Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Sensors Market include Sensirion AG, Merit Sensor Systems, First Sensor, STMicroelectronics, Omnivision Technologies, Inc, Proteus Digital Health, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Tekscan Inc., Medtronics, Keller America, Innovative Sensor Technology, TE Connectivity, Envitec, Amphenol Advanced Sensors and Cirtec Medical Corp.
Key report features:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Non-Invasive
5.3 Invasive
6 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Sensor Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Touch Sensors
6.3 Temperature Sensors
6.4 Pressure Sensors
6.5 Motion Sensors
6.6 Ingestible Sensors
6.7 Blood Oxygen Sensors
6.8 Image Sensors
6.9 Heart Rate Sensors
6.10 Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors
6.11 Inertial Sensors
6.12 Biosensors
6.13 Uptake Sensor
6.14 Superconducting Quantum
6.15 SQUID Sensors
6.16 Flow Sensors
6.17 Band Sensor
6.18 Accelerometers
7 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Connectivity Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 ZigBee
7.3 Wi-Fi
7.4 Near Field Communication
7.5 Cellular
7.6 Bluetooth Low Energy
8 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Sensor Placement
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wireless Sensors
8.3 Strip Sensors
8.4 Wearable Sensors
8.5 Implantable Sensors
8.6 Embeddable Sensors
9 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Patient Monitoring
9.2.1 Pulse Monitoring
9.2.2 Cerebral Oxygenation Monitoring
9.3 Diagnostic Imaging
9.4 Fitness and Wellness
9.5 Therapeutics
9.6 Medical Implants and Endoscopy
10 Global Medical Sensors Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Physician offices
10.3 Research
10.4 Rehabilitation Centers
10.5 Hospitals & Clinics
10.6 Nursing Homes
10.7 Long-Term Care Centers
10.8 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.9 Home Care Settings
10.10 Diagnostic Laboratories
10.11 Assisted Living Facilities
11 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
- Sensirion AG
- Merit Sensor Systems
- First Sensor
- STMicroelectronics
- Omnivision Technologies, Inc
- Proteus Digital Health
- Texas Instruments
- NXP Semiconductors
- Tekscan Inc.
- Medtronics
- Keller America
- Innovative Sensor Technology
- TE Connectivity
- Envitec
- Amphenol Advanced Sensors
- Cirtec Medical Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7y651
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716