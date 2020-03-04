WASHINGTON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, the leading provider of clinician-driven, point-of-care solutions that fix EHRs, announced today that the company is canceling its participation in the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, March 9–13, 2020 in Orlando to protect the health and safety of its staff from the growing spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"In light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, we have concluded that our attendance at HIMSS poses an unacceptable health risk for our staff and their families," said David Lareau, Medicomp CEO. "At a global event that draws more than 40,000 people, and in a state where the governor has declared a public health emergency, it seems inevitable that the virus will be circulating in the exhibit hall, hotels, and/or airports. Despite the significant financial and people investments we've made in advance of the conference, we feel it is our moral imperative to put the health and safety of our people and communities first."
Medicomp looks forward to rescheduling meetings with customers and partners who were scheduled for demonstrations at HIMSS20 of its new integrated solution with emtelligent's NLP and/or to preview Holy Name's state-of-the-art HIS, powered by Medicomp.
About Medicomp Systems
In 1978, Medicomp Systems' founder and President, Peter Goltra, pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine, co-designed with physicians, to transform disorganized, complex arrays of medical information into structured, clinically relevant data to fix EHRs at the point of care. Leveraging its flagship engine, Medicomp's Quippe suite of solutions uniquely delivers longitudinal patient information within problem-oriented clinical views, mirroring the way physicians think and work to drive optimal patient outcomes. Quippe also includes wizard-based documentation functionality, which integrates into existing clinical workflows and EHRs, enabling health systems to further enhance EHR usability. With Quippe, healthcare organizations of all sizes can satisfy quality measures and regulatory compliance, increasing physician productivity while effectively positioning themselves for future market demands. Today, leading hospitals and health systems and more than 100,000 users/day rely on Medicomp's proven domain expertise and clinician-designed technology to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.medicomp.com/.
