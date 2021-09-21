CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Knights & Guns, officially licensed and developed by Baltoro Games, is coming soon to iiRcade.
Knights & Guns is an action shooting game for 1 or 2 players that was inspired by arcade classics and developed for modern audiences. The game is a revenge story set in a medieval fantasy world that adds deadly modern firepower to the mix.
Knights & Guns brings players into a dangerous world where they will fight against demons, ghouls & ghosts. Use shotguns, lasers and the power of chivalry to overcome every obstacle.
"Fans of classic arcade action shooters will really enjoy this modern medieval game," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "Knights & Guns also has amazing artwork and an excellent soundtrack; it'll be a great addition to iiRcade and we'd like to thank Baltoro Games for making that happen."
Game features:
- Fight awesome bosses on various stages!
- Conquer the non-linear world! Rush through over 150 hand crafted stages, or enjoy the game at your own pace, looking for secrets and special routes!
- Entire game designed for both single player or co-op multiplayer. Invite a friend at any time for some extra firepower and mayhem.
- Check out all the awesome suits of armor and, of course, all the GUNS! Lasers, shotguns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles... They are all here!
- Over 30 unique guns.
- Over 25 types of enemies, 5 types of mini-bosses and 3 types of bosses. Most of these come in different colors, too.
- 30 unique suits of armor for the knights. Extra protection and extra style!
- Traps, chests, keys, scrolls of lore, books of monsters...
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
iiRcade is available in six versions and comes with a one year best-in-class warranty. Versions include: iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition and Beach Buggy Racing 2 : Island Adventure Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four special editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The special editions include RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
About Baltoro Games
Baltoro Games is an independent game studio specializing in console games. The company focuses on attracting creators with a passion that harmoniously combines their love for video games with their work. Established in 2008, Baltoro Games has published over 40 console games and over 300 mobile games and counting.
