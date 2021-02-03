BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Active Archive Alliance today announced that Kel Pults, DHA, MSN, RN, and Chief Clinical Officer at MediQuant, has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Pults will be instrumental in advancing the Active Archive Alliance's mission to provide end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement active archive solutions for intelligent data management.
MediQuant provides comprehensive data life cycle management technology, working in close partnership with healthcare providers and other vendors to optimize data management, including revenue cycles. As Chief Clinical Officer at MediQuant, Dr. Pults applies her nursing experience and deep expertise to build the most effective health information technology to support clinical data management solutions.
"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Pults to the Active Archive Alliance Board of Directors," said Betsy Doughty, Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Spectra Logic and Co-Chair of the Active Archive Alliance. "Healthcare has been at the forefront of active archiving requirements for years. Having Dr. Pults' expertise in both healthcare and technology brings a unique perspective to our organization."
Active archives provide modern strategies to solve today's data growth challenges and are increasingly becoming an integral part of organizations' data management road maps. In the healthcare industry, an active archive enables healthcare organizations to track patient diagnoses and treatments across multiple providers, ensures regulatory compliance by proving data security and availability, offers streamlined workflows to records management and clinical users and supports telemedicine and telehealth.
"As regulatory oversight increases at the federal level, the archive space, and specifically active archiving, will get more notice across the healthcare industry for ensuring compliance," said Pults. "I am excited to share my expertise and help organizations more effectively manage and access their data over the long term."
The Active Archive Alliance has grown to include the following members and sponsors: Fujifilm, Spectra Logic, MediQuant, Atempo, Harmony Healthcare IT, IBM, IMT Software, Iron Mountain, Object Matrix, PoINT Software & Systems, QStar Technologies, Quantum, StrongBox Data Solutions, SullivanStrickler, Western Digital, and XenData.
About Active Archive Alliance
The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility.
