BOSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medisafe, a leading digital therapeutics company providing medication management solutions for patients across the healthcare continuum, today announced a partnership with the Everyday Health Group, a recognized leader in patient and provider education and services. Executive leadership from both organizations envision a future that combines healthcare technology and targeted content to support patients on their mobile devices as well as the web.
Medisafe's digital companion provides users personalized support to manage medications throughout their unique journeys on treatment. This support is now infused with industry-leading consumer content provided by Everyday Health, including new resources specifically focused on coronavirus updates, education and tips.
In early March, Medisafe reached out to users at the brink of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States to "check-in". The overwhelming response from users asking for updated and reliable information on coronavirus led Medisafe to seek out the premier consumer-focused health media partner in Everyday Health. Together, the organizations moved quickly to develop a COVID-19 resource center within Medisafe providing coronavirus updates, resources and condition-specific content.
"In addition to requesting updated content, since the coronavirus outbreak began, 47 percent of Medisafe users reported missing scheduled doctors' appointments," said Omri Shor, Chief Executive Officer, Medisafe. "This means the traditional care model is defunct, leaving gaps in meaningful conversations and information. This is a role that digital companions can fill, personalizing patient interactions with relevant and timely information."
Since deploying Everyday Heath's sponsored coronavirus updates, Medisafe data shows users are seeking out and engaging with this content, which now represents 30% of all content engagement on the medication management app in the past two weeks.
"It is important to us to expand our digital platforms and support patients with educational guidance during their healthcare journey," said Nan Forte, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Everyday Health Consumer, "Partnering with Medisafe allows Everyday Health to engage, interact and personalize content to support patients at a time of need. This is truly the future of healthcare media."
About Medisafe
Medisafe is the leading evidence-based digital therapeutics company providing medication management solutions across the healthcare continuum, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe supports patient journey's with AI driven technology that dynamically engages patients during the course of their treatment based on each patient's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals, and partners with the healthcare ecosystem, from pharma companies to payors and providers, to improve outcomes. Six million registered patient and caregiver users have recorded on Medisafe's platform over two billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 350,000 user reviews that average 4.7 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play stores. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified. For more information please visit www.medisafe.com.
About the Everyday Health Group
The Everyday Health Group (EHG) is a recognized leader in patient and provider education attracting an engaged audience of over 56 million U.S. health consumers and over 830,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. EHG combines social listening data and analytics expertise to deliver highly personalized healthcare consumer content and effective patient engagement solutions. EHG's vision is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant data and analytics. Healthcare professionals and consumers are empowered with trusted content and services through the Everyday Health Group's flagship brands including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, BabyCenter®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME® Education, Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, and our exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org® and The Mayo Clinic Diet®.
The Everyday Health Group is a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM).
