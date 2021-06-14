SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medrio, Inc., a leading provider of decentralized and eClinical technology to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and animal health markets, has been selected as the exclusive data management vendor for PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), a multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company and its major subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics, Inc.
Earlier this year PAVmed made the strategic decision to bring its data management in-house to gain full control of its studies. "We considered a number of EDC (electronic data capture) providers and chose Medrio because it has an excellent track record, a user-friendly system, and truly values the business of small to mid-sized organizations," explained Randy Brown, Executive Vice President of Clinical Development of PAVmed. PAVmed and Lucid Diagnostics anticipate significant annual savings from this move to in-house data management.
Customer service was another important factor in PAVmed's decision. "It was important for us to select a vendor who is responsive and supportive of their customers, no matter the size of the organization. Often small to mid-sized companies can get lost in the shuffle, but we felt Medrio would be best suited to handle a fast-growing company of our size," explained Brown. Medrio's customer service team boasts a 98% satisfaction rating along with 91% of all support requests being addressed in under 10 minutes.
"Our solutions are designed with smart technology and AI (accuracy intelligence) to be flexible and agile enough that you can manage our tools without costly programming or third-party interventions - our intelligence technology does it for you. Delays can make or break a study, so the sooner you can get up and running, the better. With Medrio we can get your study up in less than two weeks—compared to the industry average of twelve. And we don't just hand you the technology and walk away. We wrap you in support throughout your study, ensuring your success, while you maintain control over your data. It's the Medrio differentiation and why our customers trust and partner with Medrio to grow their business," detailed Fred Martin, Chief Product Officer of Medrio.
"We're proud to support PAVmed and Lucid Diagnostics and to continue our mission of building a healthier future," said Martin.
About Medrio
At Medrio, we believe that clinical trial technology shouldn't be difficult to use. That's why our full-service eClinical Data Management suite helps streamline and decentralize your research and unify your solutions so you have more time to focus on your patients, rather than multiple vendors. Since 2005, our flexible technology has evolved alongside our customers to include an integrated suite of EDC, DDC, eConsent, RTSM, and ePRO/eCOA solutions that support your teams and sites, while reducing patient burden.
Let our solutions put you back in the driver's seat with adaptive technology that easily powers mid-study changes and accelerates your trials, without compromising data quality. Or lean on our global team of experts who are available 24/7 to support you where you need it most. We've worked alongside Sponsors, CROs, and sites—spanning all therapeutic areas and trial phases—to secure over 375 approvals because we know it takes a village to achieve a healthier world. Discover the Medrio difference today by visiting us at medrio.com.
