CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As MedShift is finishing their 6th year of business, they are ending the year with record revenue numbers, a new brand identity, being awarded a position on Deloitte's Technology's Fast 500 with 350% growth. The Charlotte-based MedTech company has utilized the last two years of unprecedented circumstances to put into motion initiatives driving a more technology-centric future. While supporting customers who were still facing setbacks from the previous year, the industry leader expanded its product portfolio to better assist, introduced new technologies, and completed multiple long-term engineering projects. In 2021 Brian Phillips, co-founder and CEO since MedShift's inception, appointed Joe Gasque, 20 year GE Healthcare veteran as his successor. Creating and assuming the role of Executive Chairman, Phillips will guide MedShift's board of directors in making decisions for the business's future. The two leaders' combined years of experience will motivate the successful delivery of the company's aggressive endeavors.
CEO Joe Gasque is thrilled to join the MedShift team and sees a bright future, saying, "Joining MedShift at the end of last year has been an exciting development for both myself and the company. Getting to work with exceptional teammates and partners has been rewarding and I know that in 2022 we will see continued growth as MedShift accelerates innovation to solve key challenges for manufacturers and clinicians."
In 2021 MedShift expanded its product portfolio with a national agreement with Merz and their line of injectables and skincare products enabling exclusive discounts for a new segment of MedShift customers. They also doubled their recurring device subscription volume over last year. Lisa Tiller, Vice President of Sales, says "The aesthetics industry has seen good patient demand after the initial shutdowns from COVID, but most are only spending excess capital when absolutely necessary. MedShift has increased the value proposition by layering technology, services, and bundled products around each medical device enabling MedShift to ship nearly double the medical devices over the previous year."
As MedShift has leaned into a more technology-focused future, the engineering and development team has expanded by 166%. The group started the year strong, announcing the release of The Cord, a miniaturized connected device form factor utilizing MedShift's proprietary IoT Cloud, machine learning platform, and encrypted cellular communication technology to facilitate medical device procedure, anomaly, and usage reporting in real-time. The team digitized many manual processes for manufacturers, building APIs integrating to SAP, Oracle, and other ERP platforms to create seamless payment facilitation tied to e-commerce stores, shipping, and inventory. The MedShift in-house developed SaaS applications allow manufacturers to simplify procedures while significantly reducing costs and streamlining customer experiences. "I am incredibly proud of what our engineering team has accomplished this year. In 2021, we launched customer experience portals and billing applications for three major healthcare corporations, completed the design and implementation of two new MedShift IoT products, and more than tripled the size of the team. In 2022 we plan to ship thousands of IoT devices and onboard additional healthcare businesses to our enterprise software suite." says Vice President of Engineering, Adam Walsh.
MedShift Connect, MedShift's in-house marketing agency, used the last two years to plan, execute and complete a successful rebrand of the company and also released new offerings bundled with device subscriptions to better support and market practices. MedShift Connect continued to serve their customers through strategic social and digital management, media relations campaigns as well as exciting new video products and web development, creating dynamic digital marketing opportunities for their clients. Vice President Communications and Marketing, Victoria Olszowy, says, "This year our team was really able to focus on MedShift and our incredible client roster. I am very proud of the rebrand we completed, alongside continuing to do great work for our clients. Next year we are setting our goals even higher as we continue to grow our team and work on diversifying our portfolio with even more expansive projects to fulfill our partners' needs."
MedShift won multiple awards this year, including repeat Inc. 5000 ranking, a gold in the Fastest Growing Company by Stevies, Top Aesthetic Distributor and Top Breakout Medical Company by Aesthetic Everything, and placed as the 5th fastest growing medical device company in the Deloitte 2021 Technology Fast 500. Executive Chairman, Brian Phillips said, "Reflecting on 2021, I can only say how privileged I am to be working with such a talented and driven team. Delivering 75% growth through COVID in 2020 was a major accomplishment, but delivering 190% growth in 2021 was a monumental achievement of which can only be attributed to the hard work of each and every teammate at MedShift."
As MedShift enters 2022 they plan on hiring additional talent, deepening the value delivered to each manufacturer partner and customer, as well as continuing the pioneering track record of deploying innovative technology to reduce cost and improve experiences throughout the aesthetic industry.
MedShift, founded in 2015 in Charlotte, NC, delivers a platform as a service to both medical device manufacturers as well as individual medical practices. Foundationally, MedShift enables access to the latest devices and technology to remain competitive and attract new business. MedShift has partnered with over 500 doctors in North America, Australia, and New Zealand to give practices the latest in cutting-edge treatment modalities, services, and systems. MedShift is disrupting the traditional aesthetic device market by offering permanent placement, holistic subscription services for surgeons, physicians, and their business. MedShift's broad portfolio of services for practices includes a portfolio of 31 leading aesthetic medical devices from nine manufacturers, an aesthetic eCommerce and subscription platform, in-house communications and marketing services, and inbound lead generation. For manufacturers, MedShift delivers a highly secure IoT platform consisting of both hardware and software assets allowing for real-time visibility, remote management, and big data modeling of entire medical device lineups. MedShift adds value across the manufacturer and provider spectrum and continues to empower robust integration with the leading brands and doctors in the industry. Additionally, in its first year of eligibility, MedShift ranked 185 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, leading as the 15th fastest growing health company in the United States.
