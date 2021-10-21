OLNEY, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedStar Montgomery Medical Center recently introduced an innovative cancer technology, the Magseed® marker, to improve outcomes and the standard of cancer care in Montgomery County. The Magseed® marker helps women benefit from more accurate marking and removal of breast tumors.
The Magseed® marker is a tiny seed placed in the tissue to mark tumors before surgery and help the surgeon accurately locate the cancer and remove it in one piece. Once placed, it cannot be dislodged or damaged. The Magseed® can be placed days, weeks or even months ahead of surgery to mark any cancer site for accurate removal.
As the first hospital in the region to utilize the Magseed® marker, MedStar Montgomery serves as an innovative local leader in breast health. Oncologists at MedStar Montgomery began using the Magseed® marker in mid-August, and already deem the technology to be a welcome addition for doctors and patients.
According to Dr. Jennifer D. Son, Breast Surgeon, MedStar Montgomery Medical Center, "When it comes to cancer localization, our surgeons and patients have found the Magseed® marker to be vastly safer, more comfortable, more effective, and more time efficient than traditional guidewires. Our team can place the Magseed marker well in advance of surgery, which means patients don't have to worry about additional procedures on the day of surgery. This marker ultimately reduces re-excision rates and reduces surgical times, so patients can be on their way to a faster recovery."
The Magseed® marker replaces the traditional guidewire method of cancer marking, which has been shown in numerous studies to carry the risk of migrating before surgery. These studies have demonstrated that guidewire migration can cause surgery to be inaccurate, leaving behind cancerous tissue after the first surgery in 20-50% of cases. Marking and removing the tumor with a Magseed® marker has been shown to reduce these figures significantly to between 6.5% and 10%.
"We are proud to bring the most innovative and effective treatments to our patients right here in Montgomery County'' said Thomas J. Senker, FACHE, president of MedStar Montgomery Medical Center. "The addition of the Magseed marking technology advances our goal to provide the most comprehensive, compassionate and high-quality breast cancer care."
About MedStar Montgomery Medical Center and MedStar Health
MedStar Montgomery Medical Center is a not-for-profit, acute care community hospital serving Montgomery County, Maryland. For 100 years, MedStar Montgomery has served as a medical care provider and community health resource offering high-quality, personalized care. MedStar Montgomery provides a broad range of healthcare specialties, advanced technologies, and treatments not traditionally found at community hospitals—including cutting-edge care in obstetrics, orthopedics, breast health, and oncology. MedStar Health is the region's largest non-profit and most trusted integrated healthcare delivery system, giving patients access to the latest in modern medicine and medical technology within a community hospital setting.
About Endomag
Endomag is a global technology company that believes everyone deserves a better standard of cancer care. Many of the world's leading physicians and hospitals use the company's technologies to help women with breast cancer avoid surgery when it isn't needed, and experience better outcomes when it is.
Originally founded in 2007 by professors at University College London (UCL) and the University of Houston, Endomag harnesses the power of magnetics to enable a better standard of cancer care.
The heart of the company's product platform is the Sentimag® localization system. The Sentimag® system features a probe which works like a metal detector, and when placed near the skin's surface is used to detect Endomag's magnetic seed (Magseed®) or liquid tracer (Magtrace®), for tissue localization and sentinel node biopsy procedures. Today, the Sentimag® system has been used in over 130,000 procedures worldwide.
Endomag is a global company headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with an office in Austin, Texas. To date, the company has helped tens of thousands of women around the world access more precise and less invasive breast cancer care. To learn more visit: https://www.endomag.com/
