LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced the winners of the organization's sixth annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in digital health and medical technology solutions across the globe.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Connected Healthcare, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"As we move through the third year of the pandemic, healthcare systems and professionals around the world continue to face unprecedented challenges, from unrelenting staff workloads and shortages, to continued rise of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare costs," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Technology has proven crucial to keeping the healthcare industry resilient in the face of so many challenges, and we are thrilled to honor the "breakthrough" digital health and medical technology innovators that are empowering the future of health systems in delivering care that is more effective, accessible, scalable, secure and equitable. We extend our sincere congratulations to all of our 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners."

All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the digital health and medical technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

The 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Industry Leadership

Best MedTech Company CEO: Matt Mellot, Brightree    

Best Overall MedTech Software: Oak Street Health

Best Overall MedTech Company: ViewRay

Best Overall Digital Health Company: Zelis

Digital Health Innovation Award: Teladoc Health

Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award: NantHealth    

Best MedTech Startup: Greenphire

Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough: PocDoc

Clinical and Health Administration

Best Clinical Efficiency Solution: Veeva MedTech

Clinical Efficiency Innovation Award: LeanTaaS

Best Online Search and Scheduling Solution: Kyruus

Best Compliance Solution: RxMx    

Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device: Honeywell, Honeywell CT30 XP Healthcare (HC) mobile computer

Best Computerized Decision Support Solution: DrFirst, MedHx Companion

Best Overall Health Informatics Solution: Vim

Best Overall Health Administration Software: Convey Health Solutions, Miramar

Health Administration Innovation Award: Nym Health

Patient Engagement

Best Patient Relationship Management Solution: Talkdesk, Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud

Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution: CipherHealth Patient Engagement Platform

Best Patient Education Solution: Elsevier, PatientPass

Best Overall Patient Engagement Company: Quantum Health

Electronic Health Records

Best Practice Management Solution: Experity Health

EHR Innovation Award: DrChrono

Genomics

Best Overall Genomics Company: 2bPrecise

Best Overall Genomics Solution: Coriell Life Sciences, Corigen Medication Safety Program

Internet-of-Things (IoT) Healthcare

Best IoT Healthcare Platform: Abiomed, Impella Connect®

Best IoT Fitness Wearable: Withings ScanWatch

Best Biometric Sensor Solution: Medidata Sensor Cloud

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Eko

AI Innovation Award: Panalgo, Instant Health Data (IHD)

Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution: Welldoc

Best Connected Health Platform: Validic

Medical Data

Best Health Information Exchange (HIE) Solution: LexisNexis Risk Solutions, LexisNexis® Gravitas™

Best Healthcare Big Data Platform: MDClone, MDClone ADAMS Platform

Best Healthcare Big Data Solution: Pareto Intelligence, Pareto Hub

Best Predictive Analytics Solution: Hospital IQ

Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform: Clarify Health

Healthcare Analytics Innovation Award: WellSky, WellSky CareInsights

Health and Fitness

Best Overall SleepTech Solution: Sleep Number 360® smart bed

Best Fitness Mobile App: Kaia Health

Best Healthcare Information Destination: Infermedica

Mobile Communications & Telehealth

Best Telehealth Platform: SmileDirectClub

Best Virtual Care Platform: Intellihealth

Best Virtual Clinic: Maven Health

Best Overall mHealth Solution: TimelyMD

Best Overall Telemedicine Platform: Hicuity Health

Best Overall Telehealth Solution: Bright.md

Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution: Zebra Technologies TC52ax-HC mobile computer

Telehealth Innovation Award: Boingo Wireless

Medical Device    

Best New Technology Solution – Imaging: MobileODT

Best New Technology Solution – Ultrasound: Butterfly Network

Best New Technology Solution – Diagnostic: BrainScope

Best New Technology Solution – Surgical: Lightpoint Medical, SENSEI®

Best New Technology Solution – Radiology: annalise.ai

Best New Technology Solution – Cardiology: Abbott, Ultreon™ 1.0 Software

Best New Technology Solution – Biopsy: Helio Health, ECLIPSE™

Best New Technology Solution – Oncology: Accuray, Radixact® System with ClearRT™

Best New Technology Solution – Drug Development: Lunaphore, COMET

Best New Technology Solution – Ophthalmology: Lumenis, OptiLight

Best New Technology Solution – Healthcare Payment: Waystar

Best New Technology Solution – Dermatology: Castle Biosciences, DecisionDx®-Melanoma

Best New Technology Solution – Medication Management: Alto Pharmacy

Best New Technology Solution – Orthopedics: Ricoh USA, Inc., RICOH 3D for Healthcare

Medical Device Innovation Award: Medtronic, Hugo™ RAS system

Best Overall Medical Device Solution: Zimmer Biomet, Persona IQ

Best Overall Medical Device Company: GRAIL

Healthcare Cybersecurity    

Best Healthcare Network Security Solution: CyberMDX, CyberMDX Healthcare Security Suite

Best Patient Data Security Solution: MedStack

Best Cloud Security Solution: ClearDATA

Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution: Pondurance, Pondurance Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Healthcare Cybersecurity Innovation Award: BridgeHead Software

Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company: Fortified Health Security

