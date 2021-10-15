SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meeami Technologies (Meeami®), a pioneer and leader in audio AI, noise cancellation, speaker ID and audio analytics software, today announced that its flag ship ClearVoice noise cancellation technology is available for Contact Center agents on laptops and desktops.
Meeami is a pioneer and leader in speech enhancement solutions for over 20 years. Meeami's MVNS (Multi-Variate Noise Suppression) uses a proprietary edge AI deep learning network to identify and suppress many types of noises, including background noises typically found in work from home and office environments, call centers, automotive driving, and outdoors etc. Meeami's speech enhancement solutions are deployed in, and power, over 30+ Million devices and users.
Meeami's Clear Voice noise cancellation technology is now available for contact centers as a software on a laptops and desktops. Its available as a floating license supporting windows 10 and MacOS machines. It has been specially tuned to work with wired and Bluetooth headsets typically used in contact center setting.
"We are very pleased to announce ClearVoice for Contact Centers. Removing noise on the audio line and reducing tough to remove babble noise from fellow agents really takes the overall experience of the call to next level for the customers. We believe that ClearVoice can increase agent productivity by additional 10-20% by reducing the noise coming from customers' end. The floating license scheme really helps the contact centers to optimize of the cost and plan for seasonality "said Pankaj Joshi , head of Product at Meeami Technologies.
Meeami also provides its advanced AI Deep learning-based speaker ID technology combined with its Noice Cancellation product, which can uniquely identify and authenticate the user for many use cases such as: phone lock/unlock, user login, multi-factor user auth as well as fraud detection for e-commerce purchases, bank transactions, ATM cash withdrawal etc. Meeami has already shipped its Speaker ID product in over 10 million devices. Meeami Speaker ID and user authentication has wide market requirements in call centers, tech support, financial markets and e-commerce transactions & processing and much more.
About Meeami Technologies
Meeami Technologies is a leader in Audio AI, Noise Cancellation, Speaker ID and other Audio Analytics technologies. Meeami has over 75+ patents granted and pending in this Audio AI & analytics technologies. Meeami, a pioneer with over 20+ years of experience in Audio solutions, is a spin-off of the former media processing and real-time communications group of Imagination Technologies, is the recognized leader in IP Communications and Voice IoT technology platforms for voice, video and messaging applications. To see how Meeami is helping top-tier OEM, IC, Call Centers and carrier customers, with embedded software, mobile apps and end-to-end communications solutions, See: http://www.meeamitech.com.
Contact, More Information
visit: http://www.Meeamitech.com
Email: info@meeamitech.com
Contact: Pankaj Joshi
Head of Products
Meeami Tech
Phone: +91 99496 79444
E: Pankaj.joshi@meeamitech.com
Keywords
#Meeami, # ClearVoice, #Noise Cancellation, #Noise Reduction via Cloud, #Speaker ID, #User Identification, #User Authentication #Audio AI, #MVNS, #AI, #Noise Cancellation, #Noise Suppression, #Audio quality, #Sound enhancement
##
Media Contact
V Nathan, Meeami, +1 408-505-1977, vaidhi.nathan@meeamitech.com
SOURCE Meeami