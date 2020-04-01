BOSTON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching April 1st, Carmen is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) cloud software platform, designed to revolutionize automotive aftersales.
There are substantial gaps in customer experience between automotive and other industries. According to Forrester, 79% of customers would rather use self-service technologies, but only 21% of all auto service appointments were booked online,¹ compared to 83% of all airline bookings.² Carmen updates the service process to provide a more cohesive experience that the customer expects.
Which once started as a kiosk, the Carmen team quickly saw that to become a leader in automotive technology, Carmen would have to evolve, much like ATM machines have become Venmo, "It's a portable kiosk in the palm of your hand," says founder, Jack Gardner (Quik's CEO). Carmen gives dealerships the efficiency of self-service technology with less overhead and no hardware cost. It gives customers the convenience of checking in for their service reservation on their mobile device, just like the airlines. Using machine learning (AI) at the point of check-in, Carmen predicts services that are relevant to the customer's vehicle, their location, season, weather, market trends, customer's previous behaviors, and even their emotional state.
Carmen Highlights:
- Reserve: Online AI Scheduler and in-store scheduler for service advisors and BDC. Enhanced with recalls, declined service, loaners, rideshare, pick-up & delivery, and OEM recommended services.
- Confirm: 24-hours in advance mobile self check-in. Personalized recommendations.
- Deliver: Vehicle pick-up and delivery with driver visibility and accountability.
- Arrive: Opens and writes the repair order with no human interaction. Video walk around.
- Connect: Automatically assist customers with future service reservations.
- Fully integrated with CDK and DealerTrack, more DMS integrations
- Now fully integrated with Quik.auto, creating an end-to-end service platform
The second release of Carmen includes a customer facing mobile app with Google Auto, Apple Carplay, and Alexa voice interaction, providing a modern, personalized experience, centralizing their history, and placing the transparency in the hands of the customer. The customer's experience is enhanced while the dealership maintains control over the process.
¹ Source: 2018 Cox Automotive Service Industry Study
² CondorFerries
Carmen founders have automotive and technology backgrounds, as both, CEO, Jack Gardner, and CTO, Bartek Czerwinski are also co-owners of Quik.Auto