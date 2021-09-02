LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailRoute's pioneering team of cyber and network-security experts has protected organizations since 1997. "Our deep technical expertise and continuous security innovations mean we are uniquely qualified to help Compliance customers meet stringent security requirements while protecting against spam and virus traffic, including ransomware," explains MailRoute Founder and CEO Thomas Johnson.

Defense contractors enjoy inheritable and auditor-friendly protection against DDoS and hacker attacks (including insider threats), ransomware/viruses and spam/phishing. Stop multistage cyberattacks and downtime on critical infrastructure by leveraging end-to-end security automation.

MailRoute ensures pre-contract and continually managed mail delivery for less than the cost of a single breach, for .Gov and contractors and includes API-level integration with Microsoft Office 365 GCC High.

DFARS 252.204-7012

MailRoute inbound/outbound processing with fault-tolerant architectures ensures government communications remain protected

CMMC inheritability

CMMC accreditable for Levels 4-5 with inheritability, in accordance with DoD requirements associated with DFARS 252.204-7012 and NIST 800-171

DISA accepted & SPRS vetted

MailRoute is DISA accepted for .mil, .gov and other government entities, ensuring receipt of your contractual communications

NAICS 518210 and 541519

Approved for Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services (541519) and Computer Related Services including disaster recovery (541519). CAGE code 8FWK1 in the GSA Schedule.

GCC High integration

MailRoute's exclusive API-level integration with MS 365 GCC High means easy onboarding and account management for your team

MailRoute is NIST 800-171 and DFARS 252.204-7021 compliant as well as CMMC reviewed. Email services are up to the highest standards required by the US Federal Government.

Media Contact

Rachel Plecas, MailRoute.net, 3109972354, rplecas@mailroute.net

 

SOURCE MailRoute.net

