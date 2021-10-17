LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M Accelerator invites founders and investors to join Pitch Day & Talks Fall 2021, a one-day online event hyper-focused on founders and the company's growth strategy.
M Accelerator, an innovative program based in Los Angeles, helps founders boost and develop their businesses by offering a free event to founders and investors. There are no sponsored presentations but only real investors, growth experts, and founders sharing how they're investing and growing their business.
A selection of 10 startups from the recent cohorts will pitch during the event. Join us and discover a new cohort of startups working on:
- A Jet Suit (yes, Iron Man style)
- The Future of Transportation
- The Pet industry keep blooming: +50% by 2026
- Untapped opportunity for Out-Of-Home Advertising for small businesses
- The Next Fitness training programs are data and AI-driven
These are just some of the topics and opportunities the new cohort of startups is developing. Discover their projects on October 20th!
As a founder, investor, or future entrepreneur, join this event to make meaningful connections with our growing international and diverse community.
Not only a Pitch Event, attend and interact with speakers at the Round tables
You will find Investors, managers, and founders among the exceptional speakers at the round tables. Sign-up to receive updates as we're announcing presentations and round tables on:
Scalable Go-To-Market Strategies for Early Stage Startups
Updates from Fintech, Blockchain, and NFT
Is your startup getting ready for CES?
Claim your free ticket:
https://maccelerator.la/pitch-day/
Join the event earlier, founders are already networking on our platform.
M Accelerator's Rapid Growth; Building Blocks for Successful Entrepreneurship.
M Accelerator's growth and impact have been impressive. Since its inception in 2018, it has met with 1,500 entrepreneurs and worked with 250 founders from 30 different countries. Just in the second half of last year, it received 2,000 applications to participate in the program.
"M Accelerator's overarching mission is to provide hands-on training on go-to-market strategies for startup founders and budding entrepreneurs from the very same people who are creating startup programs in 15 countries – on the building blocks for successful entrepreneurship," said M Accelerator's Executive Director and founder Alessandro Marianantoni. "After helping startups raise $17M, from this year with M Accelerator Venture I, started investing in its best startups. – to help startup founders gain traction and stand out from the crowd in their respective sectors through market leadership and innovation."
About M. Accelerator
M Accelerator is an innovative program in Los Angeles that develops and boosts entrepreneurship. We offer a highly effective environment with interactive, hands-on learning by business experts and coaches. We work with students, early-stage and later-stage startup founders online and at our workspace in L.A., the third-largest and fastest-growing tech ecosystem in the US.
