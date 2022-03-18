NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After eight years of consistent dedication, the CODESM offering has grown from done-for-you marketing to a wide range of growth-focused technology solutions. Now, CODESM brings all these together under one company brand known as OZAY.
Spearheaded by CEO and Founder, Oriol Zertuche, the main purpose of OZAY is to provide businesses and marketing teams alike with a full-stack marketing solution. It also unifies the existing services that have become associated with the CODESM name, such as Marketing-as-a-Service and GoCRM.
An end-to-end marketing solution for greater business growth.
The suite of services under the OZAY brand has a proven track record serving over 1,000 global businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. While the company brand may have evolve, the dedication, quality, and service offerings remain the same. This includes the following revenue-driven solutions:
- CODESM's Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS)
Entirely done-for-you marketing that includes 50+ professionals and a broad variety of services from strategy and social management to design and development. This service also functions as additional support for marketing teams that want to expand their scope.
- GoCRM sales software
A comprehensive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool designed to streamline sales operations and increase conversions. It also includes additional revenue-driven features, such as marketing automation, lead attribution, in-depth analytics, and more.
- GoPages landing page builder
An intuitive and user-friendly landing page builder that makes it effortless to create landing pages that incorporate the best marketing strategies and most advanced designs.
- RioPromo promotional printing service
High-quality printing of branded products that automate the distribution of marketing materials and include everything from brochures and banners to mugs and shirts.
- Projects marketing management platform
Easy-to-use project management software that was custom-built for marketing operations and supports better management of multiple projects, individuals, campaigns, and tasks.
From marketing and automating responses to leads to printing business cards and designing high-converting websites and everything in between, businesses will be more empowered with the right tools for every stage of their client lifecycle. By combining these services, OZAY provides businesses with everything they need to scale under one roof.
The future for existing clients.
"As a company that celebrates the success of our clients as much as we do our own successes, we're excited about the opportunity to help businesses grow in a more comprehensive way. I look forward to a continued working relationship with our existing clients while we empower them with more than before." - Oriol Zertuche
In addition to more services, OZAY also boasts a larger team, better response times, as well as representatives in New York, NY, San Antonio, and McAllen, TX. CODESM ensures a continued unwavering commitment to all existing clients.
About CODESM: Founded in 2013 by Oriol Zertuche, CODESM was created as a solution to the challenges of working with multiple marketing freelancers or agencies that have a limited scope. Having been established in Pharr, Texas, CODESM has a strong network of clients in the South Texas region. The brand has shown consistent growth over the years and has also grown its team to include over 50 professionals with demonstrated success in marketing and advertising.
Media Contact
Maggie Joanna Roodt, CODESM, 1 9562402771, mroodt@codesm.com
SOURCE CODESM