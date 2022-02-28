SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Borde introduces the roll-out of the Borde Operating System in California and Texas food industry to do human-like AI-powered inspections, at the superhuman speed of optical sorting machines. Borde's game-changing technology enables food processors to inspect billions of objects annually to reduce recalls, handle labor shortages and maintain the competitive edge. Borde has been in multiple beta sites for over a year and went into production deployments in 2H2021. Borde provides the pre-packaged solution, comprising of the AI software with a pay-as-you-grow annual subscription and customized hardware from Borde partners.
Artificial intelligence in the food and beverage market was valued at USD 3.07 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 29.94 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of over 45.77% during the forecast period, (2021 - 2026), according to Facts and Factors. The food processing industry is struggling with stringent quality inspection and labor shortages, exacerbated by the pandemic and wage increases. They lack the in-house data science and system expertise to build a complex multi-domain technology. They have strict performance, accuracy, and volume requirements, and Cloud Computing or other AI alternatives are not meeting their requirements. Finally, the food processors want a pay-as-you-go model so that the solution pays for itself in less than a year.
"Borde Operating System was borne out of the challenges faced by some of the largest food processing plants in California during the pandemic. It is the superhero Flash (Barry Allen) of the AI industry to keep up with the optical sorting machines and inspect every object, not possible before- and it is something only we offer with our patent-pending technology," said Saumitra Buragohain, CEO & Founder at Borde, Inc. "Our products have been running non-stop, 24x7 in production with a recurring revenue model. Unlike the legacy approach, our products work with any environment without change to existing lines and pay for themselves in less than a year."
Borde Operating System is a high-volume, real-time AI software, powered by patent-pending technology and on-device supercomputers and complemented by a No-Code Machine Learning Operation platform.
- 20,000X faster than human
- Inspection of up to 20 million objects in an hour, real-time
- Real-time triggering of alerts and 3rd party devices
- Historical insights for statistical process control and six sigma analysis
- No-Code ML Operation for DIY AI model
To sign up for a demo or inquire about pricing, please get started at our sign-up page.
At Borde, our mission is to provide No-Code Industrial AI for the other 95% of Industries that have no Big Data infrastructure or large data science. Borde's team has experience launching some of the largest Big Data launches for the other 5% of the industry. Learn more at Borde.io.
Media Contact
Saumitra Buragohain, Borde, Inc, 1 4082507403, saumitra@borde.io
SOURCE Borde, Inc