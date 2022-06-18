A young founder wants to disrupt how society goes about investing ideas worthwhile
SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Something that has plagued society is that there are too many copycat startups or projects that don't push society forward. Many people have been driven by greed or clout over impact, when in reality being driven by impact can be just as profitable. Society has been over engineering the simplest things from having wireless toothbrushes to needing to be reminded when somebody is in a relationship. Reputable venture capital firms have been funding things that don't really fulfill a purpose just because it seems like it can make a quick buck. DigitalCPR doesn't want to be a typical firm. DigitalCPR wants to operate differently. People should be driven by impact and the innovation.
Humanity should be on a mission to look for big ideas worth noticing. Society needs to find that mad person who thinks they can push humanity forward and light up the world with a beautiful mind. How can humanity preserve the environment? What about solving food waste? How about exploring the universe? What technology can light up this world? How can society impact low income communities? How will researchers impact modern medicine? How about solving the mental health crisis? Good technology can inspire people. People can look up to the sky and be inspired to dream again. DigitalCPR's mission is simple, take risk on ideas that might be worth taking risks on. This is DigitalCPR's mission as a firm. How will people be impacted if society allows them to dare to dream again?
Tech entrepreneur Andrew Magdy Kamal has an innovative history building technology for a variety of projects and startups including CloutContracts, Lonero, and Stark Drones, amongst others. Amongst his accomplishments include teaching and curating online courses for over 100k students, building one of the largest open-sourced grid computing protocols, and presenting an underwater wireless network. Now, he wants to start a VC firm that funds underappreciated or high growth potential ideas. All of this has been started even before reaching the age of 25 years old.
To visit the DigitalCPR VC website and subscribe for updates including accredited investors information, please go to: digitalcpr.vc
