NASHIK, Maharashtra, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Live Chat Software - Customer Engagement & Real-Time Customer Support.
The big day has finally come! We at Vision Helpdesk are excited to announce a new product joining the list of our Customer Service Tools.- It's a "Live Chat Software".
Good things take time!
This is our fourth product release in the last 14 years. Slow and steady, It took us 2 years to develop the Live Chat Software and looking at the final product we are immensely happy - as the time that we spent developing it was worth it.
Key Aspects of Live Chat Software –
User-Friendliness – Ease of use has always been our top priority.
In-Built into Customer Support tools – All-in-one customer service portal that allows staff agents to solve incidents and do live chat sessions from a single staff portal.
Multi-Company Live Chat Management – Offers Multi-company live chat management features similar to our Satellite Help Desk and Service Desk.
Device-Independent (Browser-based) – Ready to run from either Desktop/ iPad or Mobile browsers.
Enhance Customer Support Team's Productivity – Ability to deliver real-time quick and reliable support to customers.
Engage Website Visitors to Increase Sales – Engage website visitors by initiating chat requests and guiding them through the right information they are looking for.
Powerful Automation – Automation and workflow rules to make the software more efficient and optimized.
Few of the features of our Live Chat Software:
Browser-based and lightweight.
Easy Setup and User Friendly.
Chat Automation and Round Robin.
Easily Accessible Chat Historical Records.
Virtual Agent and Widget.
Trusted Domains, GDPR, and Privacy Policy.
Ratings and Time Tracking.
Knowledge-base and Predefined Responses.
Role Segregation and Reports
Take a deep dive into Live Chat Software offerings by signing up for 30-Days Free Trial or Book A Demo - Our staff will be happy to assist you.
