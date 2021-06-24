WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MeetingPlay, the leading technology company focused on creating innovative solutions for in-person, virtual and hybrid events, has teamed up with BizBash as the live events and media brand's hybrid event technology partner for BizBash at Connect Tampa 2021, with MeetingPlay underwriting the cost of virtual education. The two companies will come together to empower event professionals with ideas, education and resources to create elevated events in the post-pandemic era, providing Super Bowl-caliber experiences for all attendees, both in-person and virtual. The partnership continues on the back of a successful partnership for the inaugural Virtual 2020 BizBash Event Style Awards.
BizBash at Connect Tampa:
Taking place at the Tampa Convention Center from Aug. 30-Sept. 1, BizBash at Connect Tampa will bring together event professionals with key suppliers for one-on-one appointments, educational sessions and networking. BizBash at Connect Tampa brings event professionals a curated experience and coveted event resources, including the best event partners across the globe and best practices for safely getting back to business. In addition to a robust in-person audience, thousands of attendees are expected to participate virtually.
MeetingPlay's proprietary hybrid software, which combines a custom virtual event platform, mobile app and other experiential enhancements, will lift the experience for all attendees, enabling BizBash to create a safe, connective and engaging experience at all stages of the conference journey. Unified AI-powered networking, engagement tools and personalized agendas are among just a few of the game-changing experiences that both in-person and virtual BizBash at Connect Tampa attendees can look forward to.
"We are thrilled to enhance our relationship with BizBash and continue to deliver thoughtful, innovative solutions to enhance the value and extend the reach of BizBash at Connect Tampa," said MeetingPlay Founder and CEO Joe Schwinger. "We aim to continue to encourage event professionals to move beyond their comfort zone and push the envelope creatively, and what better way to do that than provide a living example of how a successful hybrid event can be achieved?"
BizBash President Matt Johnson added, "Anyone who uses hybrid and virtual technology should study how we are collaborating with MeetingPlay as our partner to merge technology, networking and content in new and exciting ways. We take the risk to push the industry forward, and MeetingPlay has been that perfect partner. Our hope is that by showcasing how technology can be used to create truly out-of-the-box events, event organizers will be inspired to then create their own."
To register to attend BizBash at Connect Tampa, visit http://www.bizbashlive.com/tampa21.
For more information about MeetingPlay, visit http://www.meetingplay.com and follow along on Twitter and LinkedIn.
ABOUT MEETINGPLAY
Founded in 2012 by Co-CEOs Joe Schwinger and Lisa Vann, MeetingPlay is an award-winning technology company focused on creating innovative solutions for in-person, virtual and hybrid events. With every meeting and event, MeetingPlay creates transformative experiences that enable their customers, attendees and sponsors to make valuable, face-to-face connections. Fortune 500 companies entrust MeetingPlay to solve their biggest event challenges. For more information, visit http://www.meetingplay.com.
ABOUT BIZBASH
BizBash is North America's No. 1 source of ideas, news and resources for event and meeting professionals. Each month, the most influential names in live experiences look to BizBash for venue discovery, event style, technology and tools for their next event. Thousands of event professionals attend BizBash's in-person events in major cities in the United States and Canada and listen to BizBash's monthly podcast, GatherGeeks.
