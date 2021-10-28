FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With hybrid events being part of the foreseeable future of the meetings and events industry, MeetingPlay, a pioneer in creating innovative event technology solutions, is announcing today a suite of integrated onsite technology products to elevate in-person experiences and enable seamless onsite management.
From turnkey digital signage and session tracking software to a mobile app that connects seamlessly to MeetingPlay's virtual platform for hybrid events, these cutting-edge technology features work together to allow event organizers and meetings planners to create a comfortable and more streamlined experience for attendees and amplify engagement.
"With the current state of how meetings and event are being hosted, and looking to the future that hybrid events are here to stay, it is paramount to ensure safety alongside a comprehensive experience for every attendee regardless of their location," said MeetingPlay founder and CEO Joe Schwinger. "With the pairing of these features, attendees can be at ease during in-person events, and planners will have the confidence that they're delivering an impactful experience for their participants to connect with each other as well as the content."
High technology offerings include:
- The Native Mobile App easily connects to the virtual platform during hybrid events, creating a unified user experience, increasing attendee engagement and providing a strong return on investment for sponsors. Through the app, attendees can attend sessions, network and chat with other live and virtual attendees, speakers and sponsors, and partake in real-time polling and live chats.
- Onsite Check-in and Badge Printing reduces crowding and wait times in high-traffic areas with automated check-in kiosks, where attendees can adjust sessions and edit and print badges on the go with a QR code on their app.
- Session Tracking allows planners to see which sessions participants are attending in real time and track how long they participate. With automated access control, planners can oversee access to paid sessions, effortlessly track and issue CEU and CME certificates, and decrease wait times for guests to check-in and enter sessions.
- Advanced Lead Retrieval gives sponsors and exhibitors the opportunity to find and connect with their ideal leads and scan and save leads with their mobile device. Sponsors can rate and prioritize hot leads and take notes in real-time.
- Display Builder allows event planners to keep attendees up to date using leader board software to display accurate room, schedule, and traffic information, provide directional signs, display maps, and floor plans, advertise sponsors, and display live leader boards and social feeds.
- Go Live bridges the communication gap between the live and virtual environments, allowing presenters, sponsors and exhibitors to host engaging, real-time video sessions with virtual attendees.
About MeetingPlay
Founded in 2011 by Co-CEOs Joe Schwinger Lisa Vann, MeetingPlay is a Washington D.C. based technology company focused on creating innovative solutions for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. With every meeting and event, MeetingPlay creates transformative experiences that enable their customers, attendees, and sponsors to make valuable, face-to-face connections. Fortune 100 companies entrust MeetingPlay to solve their biggest event challenges.
