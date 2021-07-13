ATLANTA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When people hear MEGA, they usually think of one of two things: MEGABYTES or MEGA OFFER. HablaCuba.com offer combines both interpretations: a great offer that adds extra GB and minutes to international top ups sent to Cuba. The offer is valid between July 12 - July 17, for all recharges between 500 - 1250 CUP, as follows:
500 CUP - 2GB + 50 mins
650 CUP - 2GB + 50 mins
750 CUP - 2GB + 50 mins
1000 CUP - 4GB + 100 mins
1125 CUP - 4GB + 100 mins
1250 CUP - 4GB + 100 mins
Cubacel has set in place some restrictrictions when it comes to how to use the amount, differentiating between the main balance and the bonus - Bono Dinero. The main balance will keep the same validity as previous promotions (330 days from recharge date).
In addition to the promo, the customers will also receive the benefit of 50% discount for International calls. It will apply to all prepaid customers who have Dinero Bonus. Once the "bono dinero" is consumed, the main balance will be deducted but keeping the 50% discount active.
The promotional bonus can be used for local and international calls and SMS (including SMS entúmovil). It does not apply for usage on Bolsa de Correo and Mobile Internet (Data Packs).
The promotional Bonus (1000 CUP) can not be transferred to other mobile lines. Only the main account can be transferred.
If customers have a balance from previous promotions and they receive a top up during the promotional period, the new expiration date will be 30 days (from date when top up is received) for both previous and current balance.
For customers with other valid bonuses (minutes, SMS and Data), expiration date will not be extended.
The entire amount (main balance and Bono Dinero) can be used for:
National and international calls
National and international texts (including SMS entumóvil)
Besides sending top ups, customers can also recharge their family's and friends' Nauta accounts, in order to help them gain access to the internet. Or, if they prefer calling, they can also use HablaCuba.com's calling services. Customers can place their calls:
From any landline, mobile or even payphone in the world, through access numbers.
Through the smartphone app called KeepCalling, available for iOS and Android.
The rate for international calls to Cuba is 69.9¢/min, for both landlines and mobiles, and the cost of a text message is 7¢.
All services HablaCuba.com offers revolve around the website's mission, which is to bring people together, no matter the distance, no distance is too long if people stay connected.
About HablaCuba.com
HablaCuba.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.
