NAPLES, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Software Products Group, Inc. (ASPG) has announced v2.2 of MegaCryption PC for Windows desktops and servers. As a component of ASPG's MegaCryption cryptography suite of products, MegaCryption PC provides a comprehensive and scalable solution for data encryption. The MegaCryption suite of products delivers powerful and simple-to-use cryptography tools with interoperability for enterprise systems including z/OS mainframes, Linux, and Windows.
A new Monitored Folder feature offers MegaCryption-PC users a unique option for file encryption, enhancing existing file cryptography options with customizable automation. The original in-clear (not encrypted) file is not saved, ensuring extra protection for MegaCryption users.
Further support for file sizes has also been developed, aiding in further flexibility and support for larger file sizes. Management of diagnostic logs has also been enhanced, facilitating troubleshooting and providing extra support for MegaCryption PC users. Additional user options have been added, providing an option to specify output file save location, and an option to always use your personal encryption key. Support for recipient groups has been added to the Key Manager, allowing users to select additional recipients to include when encrypting data. Finally, Key Manager Stability improvements have also been made.
Whether operating a small business or larger enterprise, MegaCryption PC provides organizations with the functionality to effectively facilitate the resolution of mandatory security policies. Familiar user interfaces, including an intuitive Windows-like design, provides an accessible solution for organizations looking to securely protect their vital resources.
Current users of MegaCryption PC v2.1.0 are not required to perform any upgrade procedures, providing seamless upgrades for existing MegaCryption users.
The entire suite of MegaCryption tools for z/OS, Windows, and Linux is continually updated with new features and security enhancements. Interested parties can contact the ASPG sales team by phone at 800-662-6090 (toll-free) or 239-649-1548 (US/International) or email at aspgsales@aspg.com. The MegaCryption support team is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Learn more about the best MegaCryption tool for your environment at http://www.aspg.com/megacryption.
ABOUT ADVANCED SOFTWARE PRODUCTS GROUP
Advanced Software Products Group, Inc. (ASPG) is an industry-leading software development company with IBM, Microsoft, and GSA certifications. For nearly 30 years, they have been producing award-winning software for data centers and mainframes, specializing in data security, storage administration, and system productivity, providing solutions for a majority of the global 1000 data centers.
Media Contact
ASPG, Inc., www.aspg.com, 800-662-6090, aspgmarketing@aspg.com
SOURCE Advanced Software Products Group Inc