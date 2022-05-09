ThunderCat Technology announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Megan Battaglia, Director of Marketing to its 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list, an elite subset of honorees chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.
RESTON, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Megan Battaglia, Director of Marketing to its 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list, an elite subset of honorees chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.
Through strong business acumen, innovation and strategic thinking, these extraordinary women support their solution provider businesses and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
The annual Power 70 Solution Provider honorees, an incredible group of distinguished female channel leaders, are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their expertise and contributions to building strong solution provider businesses. This exclusive list features elite industry professionals who drive success every day through leadership and a deep dedication to their organizations and the entire IT channel.
Megan has been with ThunderCat since 2017. Her role is to maintain partner relationships while executing both internal and external marketing activities. Megan runs a three-person team and works jointly with ThunderCat's strategic partners to develop and support marketing events, webcasts, and campaigns. Megan also fosters the future development and hands on life experience to college students via yearly internships. She mentors and guides her team through a collaborative environment to elicit new ideas and continual growth of each team member, department, and overall partner growth. Throughout her time at ThunderCat she has helped raise over $415,500 through ThunderCat's Annual Charity Golf Tournament by procuring industry sponsors, planning and executing the event that benefits disabled veterans and their families.
Dave Schlosser, the COO noted; "Megan is indefatigable. She started as an individual contributor five years ago. Each year she has grown her programs, her expertise and her influence both internally and externally with our partners and customers. She is now the leader of a smart, hard-working team and major reason our partners enjoy working with us. This is quite an honor and well deserved. We know she is great, but it is nice to see others noticed her contributions and results too."
"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."
CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 70 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About ThunderCat Technology
Currently ranked #51 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst http://www.thundercattech.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.http://www.thechannelcompany.com
