MILWAUKEE, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeaseCrunch, a cloud-based lease accounting software company, today announced Megan Krajnik as the Head of Marketing. Megan will be responsible for developing and implementing the corporate marketing and go-to-market strategy to help the company achieve revenue growth.
"We are excited to add Megan to the LeaseCrunch team," said LeaseCrunch CEO, Ane Ohm. "She joins us at a time of rapid growth, but believe that her addition will help us achieve even greater growth, as we help our clients successfully navigate through the new lease accounting standard."
Most recently, Megan led North America partner marketing at BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity services company, where she grew and fostered marketing partnerships with reseller and strategic partners and executed channel marketing programs that drove new business and increased pipeline. Prior to that, she was the Director of Marketing at PKWARE, a data security software company, where she helped manage the marketing team and was responsible for the overseeing the overall corporate marketing strategy, creating messaging, executing multi-channel campaigns, driving awareness and building pipeline. Before PKWARE, Megan held marketing and communication roles in the software, automotive and healthcare industries.
Megan holds a bachelor of arts degree in public relations from Marquette University, where she was a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America, the College of Communication Mentor Program, Pi Beta Phi and Lambda Pi Eta.
