BOISE, Idaho, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRECO Electronics®, a Sensata Technologies company, recently announced strategic partner MEKRAtronics, the aftermarket business division of MEKRA Lang GmbH & Co. KG®, as the 2020 International Dealer of the Year award recipient. This award represents the sales results business partners have achieved and the success in year-over-year growth, market development efforts, and the working relationship between teams.
"MEKRA's accomplishments across all these elements this past year have been outstanding," Matt Wood, Director of Global Aftermarket Sales, said. "Given the impact COVID-19 has had on our customers and dealers worldwide, their achievements are even more greatly appreciated and laudable. Sensata Technologies' recent acquisition of PRECO further strengthens our partnership with MEKRA and enhances the opportunities for our collective business as we look to the future."
MEKRAtronics, an authorized dealer of PreView Side Defender®II in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland has led the way in introducing the award-winning suite of PreView® Radar collision avoidance systems across a broad spectrum of Europe's heavy-duty vehicle industries. Together, MEKRA and PreView received the number one rating from the ADAC for turn-assist warning systems for Vulnerable Road User (VRU) protection.
"A partnership is always dependent on the contribution of two sides, and to be able to sell a value, there must be value in the first place, and that is PRECO's contribution," Jan Snel, MEKRA's Vice President of Commercial Vehicle Sales said. "We appreciate very much indeed our open, honest, and clear communication, as this is vital to a good relationship and, in my opinion, to our success. MEKRA looks forward to developing the market and supporting and strengthening our relationship with PRECO further."
Partners since April 2016, the integration of PreView® Radars and MEKRA Lang's vision systems allows drivers to identify objects detected via visual confirmation. By fusing these components, drivers quickly accept the system's reliability while optimum protections are provided for VRU safety.
"It has been a joy to work with MEKRA Lang as a company but, more importantly, the people we have met along the way," International Account Manager, Leslie Miiller, said. "Their commitment to our product line and serving their customers has gone far beyond expectations. The coordination for trade shows, marketing materials, technical expertise, and new product on-site testing gave us the advantage to become a market leader in the emerging Abbiegeassistent (AAS) market."
"The success MEKRA's team achieved this past year with our collective business, given the unprecedented challenges our businesses faced, was truly outstanding," Matt Wood said. "The time MEKRA's team invested in gaining an intimate understanding of PreView's products and our company's value proposition, and their ability to communicate that effectively by providing world-class support post-sale to their customers, have all contributed heavily to this success. MEKRA has consistently been an integral part of our global sales network, and we look forward to an even stronger 2021."
About MEKRA Lang GmbH & Co. KG
MEKRA Lang is the leading manufacturer of mirror systems for commercial vehicles as well as specialized camera monitor systems for automotive applications worldwide. As an innovative and recognized expert for indirect vision, MEKRA works together with all major commercial vehicle manufacturers to ensure more safety on the roads.
About Sensata Technologies, Inc.
Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected.
For more information, please visit Sensata's website at sensata.com.
About PRECO Electronics, a Sensata Technologies company
Newly acquired by Sensata Technologies, PRECO has offered blind spot monitoring and collision avoidance PreView® Radar Systems for medium and heavy-duty mobile equipment for more than 20 years. With active audible and visual alerts, PreView's radar-based solutions mitigate collisions and minimize the occurrence of incident-related property damage, injuries, and fatalities by protecting operators' blind spots. With a history of innovation, PreView's award-winning safety systems are built for unparalleled performance in all environments, engineered to integrate with all future safety technologies.
For more information on PreView perception technology, please visit preco.com or contact the safety solution experts today.
Media Contact
Reyna Clow, PRECO Electronics, a Sensata Technologies company, 208-789-4144, rclow@sensata.com
Erica Cassel, PRECO Electronics, a Sensata Technologies company, 208-850-9844, ecassel@sensata.com
SOURCE PRECO Electronics, a Sensata Technologies company