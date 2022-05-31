Melanie Mui, Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Fraud Examiner, and most recently, Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Chicago Chapter's 2022 Internal Auditor of the Year. She is the second Vonya Global employee in a row to win this prestigious award.
CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Given annually by the IIA Chicago Chapter, this award celebrates the value that the individual has recently brought to their organization and the internal audit profession. It is awarded to an internal auditor who directly and significantly contributed to their organization via examples such as fraud discoveries, control improvements, new risk assessment methodologies, revenue leakage findings, expense savings, continuous monitoring processes, or compliance and regulation controls.
Melanie Mui embodies what is required to be the Internal Auditor of the Year. She is a senior professional with over twenty years of regulatory risk consulting and internal control design experience in various industries. Vonya Global's very own has demonstrated her diversified skillsets and cross-functional value amongst a hectic schedule while maintaining her warm and engaging personality, ultimately gaining the respect of her colleagues, peers, and clients.
In the past 12 months, she has worked on a total of 18 significant projects ranging from SOX control testing with three different companies, manufacturing site audits, multiple investigations covering procurement fraud, managerial practices, insider trading, wire payment fraud, and multiple process audits. The process audits have included auditing procure-to-pay, revenue recognition, credits and refunds, onboarding process, termination process, record retention, and OFAC compliance. In addition, she led a pre-divestiture due diligence effort to assess the adequacy and effectiveness of the corporate compliance program.
Amongst the challenges generated by the pandemic, Melanie has demonstrated the tenacity and focus one would need to manage multiple projects with varying timelines and unique deliverable requirements, all with a smile on her face. While managing this demanding schedule, she has created time for training and continues to meet the continuing professional education credit requirements to maintain the CIA and the CFE designations. She also earned a certification in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace from the University of South Florida.
Melanie is the second Vonya Global employee in a row to win this prestigious award and the third overall winner from the firm. Anthony Chan, who leads Vonya Global's data analytics practice, won last year's Internal Auditor of the Year, and Janet Hintz preceded him in 2014.
About Vonya Global: Vonya Global is a multinational consulting firm that partners with business leaders on a range of assurance and consulting services. Specializing in corporate governance and internal audit, Vonya Global's services range from financial reporting to cyber security and technology consulting. With industry-specific practices, a tailored approach to client service, and a wealth of experience, Vonya Global moves businesses forward with certainty.
