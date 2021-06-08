PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a line of high purity alumina abrasive powders for use with a wide range of hard and soft materials including zinc selenide, germanium, silicon, and stainless steels.
Meller Microlux Alumina Powders are offered in two ultrapure grades, Microlux-R and RZ, respectively, for grinding, lapping, and polishing hard and soft optical materials. Featuring seven particle sizes from 0.05 to 3.0 microns for application directly to optics on spot blocks, these petroleum-free abrasives produce surface finishes to 10-5 scratch dig.
Ready to mix with de-ionized water, Meller Microlux-R Alumina Powders have large agglomerated particles for aggressive grinding and lapping that break down under pressure for final polishing and are 99.98% pure. For the ultra- fine polishing of semisoft crystalline and composite materials, Microlux-RZ is 99.99% pure with de-agglomerated powders and controlled particle sizes.
Meller Microlux Alumina Powders are priced from $27.00 to $52.00 per lb., depending upon grade, particle size, and quantity. Free samples and price quotations are available upon request.
