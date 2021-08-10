PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom sapphire windows and domes that offer front surface protection for viewing optics in cameras, machine inspection devices, refractometers, and weapons.

Meller Sapphire Windows & Domes feature Mohs 9 hardness, which is second only to diamond, provide transmission from the UV to IR (270 nm to 4.7 microns) and are water-clear. Custom manufactured in sizes up to 10" dia., depending upon diameter-to-thickness aspect ratio, these optics are ideal for protecting cameras, sensors, and weapons used in harsh environments.

Providing optimum front surface protection from fast moving dirt, sand, most chemicals, and water, Meller Sapphire Windows & Domes can withstand temperatures up to 1,000ºC and high pressures to 10,000 psi. They exhibit flatness to 1/10th wave in the visible and less than 2 arc sec. in./in. parallelism with finishes from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig, depending upon configuration.

Meller Sapphire Windows & Domes are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.

Dale DeJoy, Marketing

120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001

Providence, RI 02940

(800)     821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519

e-mail: dale@melleroptics.com

http://www.melleroptics.com

Media Contact

Dale DeJoy, Meller Optics, Inc., (800) 821-0180, dale@melleroptics.com

 

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.

