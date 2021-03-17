PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire sight windows and viewports for manufacturers of cryogenic equipment, furnaces, high vacuum, and other process systems.

Meller Sapphire Sight Windows can be manufactured to specification in sizes from 0.25" to 10" dia. with stepped edges and elliptical edge shaping, holes, slots, and wedges for mounting, and include A/R coatings. Designed for applications from UHV to 10,000 psi and cryogenic to 1,000°C, depending upon configuration, they resist most chemicals including fluorine to 300°C.

Featuring Mohs 9 hardness, which is second only to diamond, Meller Sapphire Sight Windows are impervious to fast moving fluids and particulates. These precision sapphire sight windows exhibit flatness to 0.5 fringes HeNe and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs. They are suitable for most common brazing materials for glass-to-metal sealing.

Meller Sapphire Sight Windows are priced according to configuration and customer requirements. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.

Dale DeJoy, Marketing

120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001

Providence, RI 02940

(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519

e-mail: dale@melleroptics.com

http://www.melleroptics.com

Media Contact

Dale J. DeJoy, Meller Optics, Inc., (800) 821-0180, dale@melleroptics.com

 

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.

