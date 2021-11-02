PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire lenses, windows, and domes for protecting all types of vision systems and sensors on drones that are exposed to harsh environments.

Meller Sapphire Optics feature Mohs 9 hardness, which is second only to diamond, and are impervious to fast moving dirt, sand, most chemicals and high temperatures. Ideally suited for protecting different vision systems and sensors on drones used in harsh environments, these sapphire optics can be custom fabricated as lenses with focal lengths from 3/4" to 1,000 mm or greater, and as windows and domes in a variety of sizes.

Available in sizes from 1/4" to 10" dia. and 1/2 mm to 1" thick, Meller Sapphire Optics can include A/R coatings. Providing flatness held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe, parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs., they have surface finishes from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig. Sapphire can withstand heat up to 1,000°C and pressures to 10,000 psi, depending upon configuration.

Meller Sapphire Optics are priced according to configuration, size, and quantity. Literature and price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.

Dale DeJoy, Marketing

120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001

Providence, RI 02940

(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519

e-mail: dale@melleroptics.com

http://www.melleroptics.com

Media Contact

Dale J. DeJoy, Meller Optics, Inc., (800) 821-0180, dale@melleroptics.com

 

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.

