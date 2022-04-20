Custom fabricated sapphire lenses, windows, and domes for protecting vision systems in commercial and military drones that are exposed to harsh environments are available from Meller Optics, Inc.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire lenses, windows, and domes for protecting vision systems in commercial and military drones that are exposed to harsh environments.
Meller Sapphire Optics for Drones include lenses, windows, and domes that feature up to 85% transmission from the UV to IR and domes can include A/R coatings for enhancing transmission to better than 99%. Providing optimum surface protection for vision systems used in harsh environments, sapphire resists chemicals, fast moving dirt and sand, and high heat and pressure.
Combining high clarity and durability, Meller Sapphire Optics for Drones exhibit Mohs 9 hardness and can withstand up to 1,000ºC and 10,000 psi. They are offered in sizes from 0.25" to 10" O.D. with varying wall thick-nesses with surface finishes from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig, flatness held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe, and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs., depending upon configuration.
Meller Sapphire Optics for Drones are priced according to configuration, size, and quantity; manufactured in the USA and Meller is ITAR Registered. Price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Dale DeJoy, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: dale@melleroptics.com
Media Contact
Dale DeJoy, Meller Optics, Inc., (800) 821-0180, dale@melleroptics.com
SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.