PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire windows and domes that are ideally suited for protecting cameras, detectors, and sensors on military and commercial drones designed for use in harsh environments.
Meller Sapphire Windows & Domes provide optimum surface protection for vision systems used on drones due to their Mohs 9 hardness and resistance to chemicals, fast moving dirt and sand, and high heat. Featuring up to 85% transmission from the UV to IR, these highly durable windows and domes can include A/R coatings for enhancing transmission to better than 99%.
Capable of withstanding up to 1,000ºC heat and pressures to 10,000 psi, Meller Sapphire Windows & Domes are available in sizes from 0.25" to 10" O.D. with varying wall thicknesses. Surface finishes from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig, flatness held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe, and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs. can be provided, depending upon configuration.
Meller Sapphire Windows & Domes are priced according to configuration, size, and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
