The launch of Xona's test satellite begins a new era of innovation in assured PNT, with NovAtel receivers demonstrating early support of Xona's signals.
CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hexagon | NovAtel, a leader in assured positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), has signed an MoU with Xona Space Systems to collaborate in the PNT development of Xona's new Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation.
LEO constellations offer a new avenue of assuring PNT by providing stronger signals with satellites closer to the Earth and improved positioning accuracy with rapidly changing geometry. Additional constellations and a larger number of available satellites improves visibility in cases where parts of the sky are obstructed by buildings and other obstacles. Also, as the threat of unintentional or malicious jamming and spoofing increases, it becomes important to consider alternative sources of PNT and resiliency methods.
"Precise and robust PNT forms the foundation for safe operation of modern applications such as automotive and autonomy," said Brian Manning, CEO of Xona. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with NovAtel to demonstrate the benefits that our combined technologies can bring to these markets and many more."
Xona's new constellation will transmit encrypted signals on two frequencies, both offering authentication, further building new levels of resilience against malicious interference. As an early adopter of Xona's signals, NovAtel demonstrates its continuing leadership in resilient assured PNT and "all source PNT" innovation.
"This agreement accelerates the future of alternative PNT," said Sandy Kennedy, vice president of innovation at Hexagon's Autonomy & Positioning division. "Our collaboration will demonstrate the complete assured PNT ecosystem that Xona has envisioned and NovAtel is very excited to be part of."
Xona and NovAtel will be presenting these innovations in assured PNT and the future of GNSS at the Autonomy & Positioning Reality Summit during HxGN LIVE Global in Las Vegas this June 20-23, 2022. Learn more at hxgnlive.com/global.
About Hexagon | NovAtel
Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.
Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.
NovAtel, part of Hexagon, is a global technology leader, pioneering end-to-end solutions for assured positioning for land, sea, and air. NovAtel designs, manufactures and sells high precision positioning technology developed for efficient and rapid integration. Its solutions are empowering intelligent positioning ecosystems in vital industries that depend on the ability to tackle the most complex challenges in the most demanding environments. Learn more at novatel.com.
Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 22,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.
About Xona Space Systems
Xona Space Systems is developing the first-ever independent high-performance satellite navigation and timing system designed to meet the needs of intelligent systems. Delivered via secure, high-power signals from Xona's low Earth orbit satellites, the patent-pending Pulsar™ service aims to enable the next wave of connected technology. Learn more at http://www.xonaspace.com or follow Xona Space Systems @XonaSpace.
