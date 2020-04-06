DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MEMS Gyroscope Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global MEMS gyroscope market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025.
This report provides a deep insight into the global MEMS gyroscope market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The growing electronics industry across the globe is among the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of smart and portable devices, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, that use MEMS gyroscope for precise motion-sensing is also acting as a growth-inducing factor.
Additionally, owing to various favorable properties, such as low-weight, cost-efficiency, compact size and minimal energy consumption, the device is extensively used in inertial navigation of automobiles, sailing boats, aircrafts, consumer electronic products, military missiles and satellites. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) to improve the stability of MEMS gyroscope for finding applications in targeting and pointing instruments is also impacting the market growth positively.
Other factors, including the growing adoption of wearable devices and the increasing automation in industries and residential complexes, are projected to drive the market further.
Segment Insights
Based on the product type, turning fork segment currently account for the highest market share. Based on the application, mobile devices currently account for majority of the market share. Based on the end-use industry, consumer electronics currently account for the highest market share. On the geographical front, Asia Pacific currently represents the biggest market for MEMS gyroscope.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Analog Devices, Epson, Honeywell International Inc., InvenSense, Maxim Integrated, MEMSIC Inc., Murata Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic, Robert Bosch, ROHM, Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Systron Donner Inertial, Trimble, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global MEMS gyroscope market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global MEMS gyroscope industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global MEMS gyroscope industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
