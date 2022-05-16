Mental Health Center of Denver introduced a new virtual therapy service today and announced it has changed its name from Mental Health Center of Denver to WellPower.
DENVER, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mental Health Center of Denver introduced a new virtual therapy service today and announced it has changed its name from Mental Health Center of Denver to WellPower. The name change was made to reflect the nonprofit organization's expanded services and to promote the vital connection between a person's mental health and overall well-being.
"For more than 30 years, our team has delivered science-backed, compassionate care as Denver's community mental health center. Our work today has evolved and encompasses so much more than what a traditional mental health center offers," said WellPower President and CEO Carl Clark, MD. "It's fitting that our first announcement as WellPower is to introduce TherapyDirect, our new, free virtual service. Same-day counseling is just a click away and is a new way we are powering the pursuit of well-being in Denver as WellPower."
Nationwide, one in five people experience a mental health challenge in any given year, yet only 40 percent of people who need help access it. WellPower is working to close this gap by meeting people where they are and offering innovative approaches – like TherapyDirect - to treat mental illness and support better well-being.
With TherapyDirect, metro Denver residents ages 18 and older can access a WellPower counselor, schedule up to three free visits when support is needed most and get follow-up recommendations and referrals. Individuals can sign-up online Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at wellpower.org/therapydirect. Therapists and peer-based support counselors are available for full 55-minute sessions and are trained in intervention care, ensuring each session is impactful. TherapyDirect is easy to access from any personal technology device or can be used from kiosks around the Denver community.
TherapyDirect enables WellPower to meet people onscreen more quickly. Clinicians continue to offer in-person care and work in the community, in schools, shelters, churches and courtrooms. They ride alongside police and paramedics to reach people who need help. WellPower welcomes infants, children, teens, adults and families to its 35 locations and on screen.
"In 2019, we began a rebranding effort because the world had changed dramatically since our inception three decades ago. The pandemic has only accelerated these changes and updating our brand and offering new services like TherapyDirect will help us meet the rapidly increasing need for care that is stretching capacity for behavioral healthcare nationwide," noted Clark.
WellPower's commitment to well-being is also evident in its recently announced "Living Wage Initiative," which set a minimum hourly rate of $24.04 per hour for all employees, regardless of part- or full-time status. This equates to a minimum of $50,000 annually for full time employees. Adjustments were made to bring the average pay for each job into the 60th percentile of market rate, not just among community mental health centers but across all of health care.
"While our name and look have changed, we are the same organization made up of the same people who are deeply committed to serving our community in person and online," concluded Clark.
Notes on the Name Change –
- Mental Health Center of Denver website URL changed to: wellpower.org. The original website will automatically direct visitors to the new site.
- WellPower signage is being installed at all locations and communication has been sent to all people served by WellPower.
- WellPower's mission remains the same: Enriching lives and minds by focusing on strengths and well-being.
About WellPower
We know the pursuit to live, feel and be well looks different for each person. At WellPower, we power the pursuit of well-being by supporting and promoting the vital connection between a person's mental health and overall well-being. Our nationally recognized services help children, families and adults in the Denver community create a path to living happier and healthier lives. For more information, visit wellpower.org.
