CAPE MAY, N.J., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Business Insurance 2021 Innovation Awards program, now in its 12th year, recognizes innovation in products and services provided to professional risk managers. All entries are reviewed and scored by an independent panel of judges composed of professional risk managers. This year, there were 85 submissions, from which 12 winners were selected.
eDriving, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, received the award for Mentor by eDriving, its telematics smartphone app designed to help global organizations with employees who drive for work reduce risk and sustain improvements over time. In addition to its innovative smartphone solution that measures and helps improve driving behaviors, eDriving offers additional analysis, reporting, crash detection, claims reporting and resources to assist insurers, brokers, and end customers with an unparalleled suite of services to reduce risk exposure.
"Today, more risk managers are looking to their insurance partners to provide solutions that will help them manage risk and reduce total cost of ownership," said Ed Dubens, Founder/CEO of eDriving. "As a winner of a Business Insurance 2021 Innovation Award, Mentor has been recognized for its ability to provide risk managers with the latest technology, combined with proven behavior change methodology to reduce risk before losses happen."
Mentor is a smartphone-based digital driver safety program that uses the telematic sensors in iOS and Android smartphones to collect and analyze data on the driving behaviors most predictive of risk. These include Acceleration, Braking, Cornering, Speeding, and Phone Distraction, one of the biggest threats to road safety today. Driver on-road performance is converted into an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score, validated to predict the likelihood of a driver being involved in a collision.
The FICO® Safe Driving Score is combined with drivers' incident, collision, risk assessment, and license violation data to help organizations identify their most at-risk drivers for support – as well as their safest, collision-, incident-, and injury-free drivers for recognition. Engaging micro-training modules are automatically provided to drivers, and a Manager Coaching Toolkit provides templates to help managers coach their at-risk drivers to safer behavior behind the wheel. As with all eDriving programs and tools, Mentor operates within a highly secure, privacy-first environment in which only driver data required for risk management is shared with the manager. No location data or individual trip data is visible beyond the driver.
About Solera
Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers, and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning that come together to deliver insight and are designed to ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. Solera serves over 235,000 customers and partners in more than 90 countries across six continents. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward.
About eDriving
eDriving revolutionized driver risk management with the introduction of the world's first defensive driving CD-ROM in the 1990s. Today, eDriving helps organizations around the world to reduce incidents, collisions, injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs.
At its heart is the Mentor by eDriving smartphone app that identifies risky driving behaviors for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition. In-app features include micro-training and coaching, gamification, collision reporting, vehicle inspections, and an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision. Through our five-stage, patented Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction methodology, eDriving helps organizations embrace safety and reduce risk for Sales, Service, Delivery and Warehouse drivers, all within a privacy-first, data-secure environment.
eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.
