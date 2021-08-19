CAPE MAY, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.
As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, 8 December.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. eDriving won in the Big Data Solution category for Mentor by eDriving. Over the past two years, Mentor was awarded two American Stevies and two International Stevies in the Governance, Risk, & Compliance Solution category, and an American Stevie in the Big Data Solution category of the 2021 American Business Awards®.
"Award recognition is incredibly important to us at eDriving, and we're thrilled to have been named a Gold winner in the Big Data Solution category of the International Business Awards 2021," said Ed Dubens, Founder/CEO of eDriving. "Big Data provides many benefits to fleet operators, including the ability to understand the risky, and safe, behaviors of their drivers, and most importantly to use that information within a privacy-first environment to coach them accordingly, helping to make the roads safer for all."
Mentor is a smartphone-based digital driver safety program that uses the telematic sensors in iOS and Android smartphones to collect and analyze data on the driving behaviors most predictive of risk. Driver on-road performance is converted into an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score, validated to predict the likelihood of a driver being involved in a collision.
The FICO® Safe Driving Score is combined with drivers' incident, collision, risk assessment, and license violation data to help organizations identify their most at-risk drivers for support – as well as their safest, collision-, incident-, and injury-free drivers for recognition. Engaging micro-training modules are automatically provided to drivers, and a Manager Coaching Toolkit provides templates to help managers coach their at-risk drivers to safer behavior behind the wheel. As with all eDriving programs and tools, Mentor operates within a highly secure, privacy-first environment, in which only driver data required for risk management is shared with the manager. No location data or individual trip data is visible beyond the driver.
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August. Judges' comments about Mentor included:
- Great innovation ... and will help change lives around the world.
- Such a great solution. It can help remove risky drivers from the street and lower insurance cost for safe drivers.
- This nomination helps promote sustainable improvement in driving behaviors, and a safer driving experience. It's a great job and expect to see more innovation in near future.
- The project provides a great impact in safety without any requirement for installing additional equipment.
"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony."
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
About Solera
Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers, and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning that come together to deliver insight and are designed to ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. Solera serves over 235,000 customers and partners in more than 90 countries across six continents. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward.
About eDriving
eDriving revolutionized driver risk management with the introduction of the world's first defensive driving CD-ROM in the 1990s. Today, eDriving helps organizations around the world to reduce incidents, collisions, injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs.
At its heart is the Mentor by eDriving smartphone app that identifies risky driving behaviors for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition. In-app features include micro-training and coaching, gamification, collision reporting, vehicle inspections, and an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision. Through our five-stage, patented Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction methodology, eDriving helps organizations embrace safety and reduce risk for Sales, Service, Delivery and Warehouse drivers, all within a privacy-first, data-secure environment.
eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.
Visit http://www.edriving.com
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Media Contact
Julie Farmer, eDriving, +44 7912 265691, julie.farmer@edriving.com
SOURCE eDriving