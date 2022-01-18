COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, MentorcliQ, the leader in employee mentoring software, announced Mary Schlegel, learning and development manager at leading global life sciences company Labcorp, as the MentorcliQ 2021 Diversity ChangeMaker of the Year. The award is presented to an individual who has leveraged mentoring within their organization to create a greater sense of acceptance, belonging and community for all employees. The winner has also helped to foster positive social change and embodies the idea that all workplaces should promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for the benefit of everyone.
"Mary has created a standard for using mentoring as a key tool for inclusion," said Phil George, Co-founder and CEO of MentorcliQ. "Her impact has been exceptional and she has also shared her blueprint for success within our mentoring community to hundreds of other companies who are looking to do the same, allowing her insights and successes to work for so many others. We could not be prouder to name her as our first Diversity ChangeMaker of the Year."
DEI initiatives have become a focal point across many large organizations, as people are looking for roles with companies that align with their values. At Labcorp, Ms. Schlegel created a Reverse Diverse mentoring program that connects executive leaders with more junior employees of diverse backgrounds to increase visibility and foster an environment of acceptance and belonging for all.
"There's a great need for DEI programs at the corporate level, and with the right support, it's something that every organization can make happen," said Ms. Schlegel. "Reverse Diverse has worked remarkably well for us at Labcorp to make an impact and move DEI forward. I'm incredibly honored to be the first recipient of this award from MentorcliQ and am proud of the work they have helped us accomplish."
