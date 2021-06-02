BOSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MentorWorks Education Capital, Inc. (MentorWorks) announced today the launch of their Financial Literacy Module as part of their proprietary Talent Accelerator Platform (TAP) - an online, asynchronous job search preparation and career planning resource. The financial literacy course was created in conjunction with Kristen Callahan, Senior Lecturer of Finance at UMass Boston, a Certified Financial Planner and author of Introduction to Financial Management, and her teaching assistant Michelle Yan, to provide individuals with an easy and accessible way to gain an understanding of personal finance concepts and to empower them with education covering credit and credit scores, debt management, and wealth creation.
"We are thrilled to add this important financial literacy component to our Talent Accelerator Platform" said Micha Sabovik, COO of MentorWorks. "We originally developed TAP to ensure that students, ISA holders, recent graduates, and furloughed or unemployed individuals would have the foundational job searching skills to set themselves up for success. By creating a financial literacy course that is open to anyone, we have taken another step toward providing a comprehensive set of resources for candidates at any stage of their education or career to better understand personal finance and to make proactive and positive financial decisions that compound on professional success."
TAP is a free, online, asynchronous platform for current students and job candidates to obtain career planning skills and to conduct self assessments with the goal of improving the outcomes of their job searches at times that are convenient for them. The lessons within TAP focus on job search strategies, creating professional resumes and cover letters, optimizing LinkedIn profiles for networking, improving interpersonal skills, preparing for interviews, and negotiating offers - and also now, learning about personal finances. In addition to the online platform, MentorWorks offers live webinars with hiring partners and recruiting professionals to ensure that TAP candidates are fully equipped to position themselves as they explore job opportunities, career paths as well as opportunities to gain professional skills and certifications through their educational partners.
About MentorWorks Education Capital
MentorWorks Education Capital, Inc. (MentorWorks) provides Income Share Agreement (ISA) programs, which enable college and non-traditional students to complete their education without incurring up-front tuition costs. ISAs are alternatives to loans with which approved students will have their tuition paid and, once employed, will make payments calculated to a fixed percentage of their income, for a set period of time, up to a maximum cap, without accruing interest. Uniquely, MentorWorks also provides career development support, mentoring and access to employers through their online and asynchronous Talent Accelerator Platform (TAP).
MentorWorks is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), certified by the US Department of the Treasury. MentorWorks is the only institution offering an ISA program that has the CDFI designation. MentorWorks ISAs are issued by Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.
