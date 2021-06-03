SANTA FE, N.M., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meperia, a content management company focused on solving supply chain challenges for healthcare providers, today announced the successful completion of their 2021 System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination. The achievement reflects their long-standing commitment to data security, while giving them a competitive edge in their industry.
Meperia was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The SOC 2 Type 2 examination provided assurance regarding the effectiveness of the company's controls over a period of time.
Not only does the achievement provide validation of the company's ongoing security practices, but it also makes it easier for Meperia to communicate these efforts to their customers.
"Meperia is committed to ensuring that we meet and exceed industry standards and our customer's expectations when it comes to safeguarding their data, and we are proud to successfully complete this SOC 2 report," said Executive Vice President Tom Frith.
The effort was completed by the professional and independent third-party audit firm, 360 Advanced, Inc.
"Our customers and partners trust us with their data and with their business. They rely on us to ensure the security & availability of our applications, and the confidentiality of their data. The SOC 2 Type 2 examination conducted by 360 Advanced shows independent validation that our policies & procedures meet those needs, and that we are following industry best practices for software development and risk mitigation and have been doing so every year since our first review in 2018," commented Michael Hannemann, Vice President of Technology at Meperia.
About Meperia
Meperia is the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market. Our patented artificial intelligence imitates the ease of consumer on-line shopping. Meperia's SaaS-based solution puts controls and real-time visibility around an organization's spend at the point of requisitioning to ensure every purchase is on contract, on price and on target to their product formulary goals—before users buy! Our offerings include Data Normalization, Content & Contract Management, Sourcing Tools, Requisition/Formulary Management and soon will be releasing our new Implant Management Solution. Learn more at http://www.meperia.com.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, SOC for Supply Chain, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board requirements for CPA firms. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
