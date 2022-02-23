BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's most recent report, 2022 North American PaymentsInsights: Navigating Mobile Payment Technology Adoption, analyzes the informed and savvy shopper's preferences and influences regarding use of mobile payment technology and digital payment adoption. Purchasing behaviors of consumers are highlighted and compared as they make purchases in stores, in apps, and on the web.
The report is based on the North American PaymentsInsights survey, administered in 2021 to a U.S. nationally representative sample of 3000 consumers, ages 18 years or older.
"User preferences are vital influences on smartphone adoption, which seem to be a low-risk option for most. However, the adoption of digital wallet technology seems to be a concern for some." says Amy Dunckelmann, VP, Research Operations at Mercator Advisory Group.
Highlights of the report, 2022 North American PaymentsInsights: Navigating Mobile Payment Technology Adoption:
• Mobile Phone Ownership
o Online and In-Store Use
• Mobile Phone Usage across Generations
• Digital Wallets
o eWallets vs. Universal ePayments
• Payment with loyalty app
o Discounts and Other Benefits
• Payment Technology Adoption
This report in slide form is 43 pages long. One of the exhibits in this report:
Members of Mercator Advisory Group's North American PaymentsInsights Primary Research Practice Service have access to this report as well as the upcoming research for the year ahead, presentations, analyst access and other membership benefits.
