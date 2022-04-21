A new report from Mercator Advisory Group's North American PaymentsInsights survey series provides a fact-based look into emerging technologies and payment preferences in Canada with insight into how preferences and adoption of technology impact the digital divide.
BOSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's most recent report, 2022 North American PaymentsInsights: Emerging Payments and Technology - Navigating the Digital Divide in Canada, analyzes the impact of technology within Canada on current and future behavior. The report reveals significant impacts that income and education have on both adoption of technology and forward-looking preferences.
The report is based on the North American PaymentsInsights survey, administered in 2022 to a nationally representative sample of 1,000 Canadian consumers, ages 18 years or older.
"The continuing and rapid advancement in technology creates an incredible amount of opportunity, however, there are many aspects we've uncovered where income and educational inequality clearly impact a person's ability to have access to new advancements," says Amy Dunckelmann, VP, Research Operations at Mercator Advisory Group.
Highlights of the report, 2022 North American PaymentsInsights: Emerging Payments and Technology - Navigating the Digital Divide in Canada include:
- Technology Access
- Mobile Phone Use
- Technology Adoption
- Payment and Banking Methods
- Payment Technology
- P2P Payments
- Cryptocurrency
This report in slide form is 55 pages long.
Members of Mercator Advisory Group's North American PaymentsInsights Primary Research Practice Service have access to this report as well as the upcoming research for the year ahead, presentations, analyst access and other membership benefits.
