A new report from Mercator Advisory Group's Fraud Experience PaymentsInsights survey series provides a fact-based, comprehensive view into payment and identity theft-related fraud that impacts consumers in the United States.
BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's most recent report, 2022 Fraud Experience PaymentsInsights: Payment Fraud - The Consumers' Perspective, examines payment methods in relation to fraud, the dollar value of fraud incidents, types of fraud experiences, identity theft-related fraud, consumers' experience with resolving fraud cases, as well as consumers' attitudes, not only about fraud but also about the financial institutions they use for banking and bill paying services.
The report is based on the Fraud Experience PaymentsInsights survey administered in January 2022 to a nationally representative sample of 3,611 United States consumers, ages 18 years or older.
"Payment and identity-related fraud prevention can be achieved by building an alliance with consumers and learning from past fraud experiences so that financial institutions and merchants can continue to educate both themselves and their consumers on what patterns to look out for so that they can avoid becoming victims of fraud," says Amy Dunckelmann, VP, Research Operations at Mercator Advisory Group.
Highlights of the report, 2022 Fraud Experience PaymentsInsights: Payment Fraud - The Consumers' Perspective:
- Payment Method-Related Fraud
- Frequency of Fraud Incidents
- Dollar Volumes of Fraud Incidents
- Types of Fraud Experiences
- Consumers' Experiences with Resolving Fraud Cases
- Consumer Attitudes about Fraud
- Financial Services Relationship - Composition of Respondents
This report in slide form is 60 pages long.
Members of Mercator Advisory Group's Fraud Experience PaymentsInsights Primary Research Practice Service have access to this report and the upcoming research for the year ahead, presentations, analyst access, and other membership benefits.
About Mercator Advisory Group
Mercator Advisory Group, part of the Escalent family, is the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries.
