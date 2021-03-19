DENVER, Mar. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercer Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firm, today announced the promotion of 4 Managing Directors, including the most recent appointment of Susan Travis to lead the rapidly growing Central South region.
Mercer Advisors' presence in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana has grown dramatically since the acquisition of Houston, TX-based Kanaly Trust in 2016, from which Travis joined the firm. In this new role, Travis will oversee teams in Houston, Dallas, Austin, and New Orleans offices entrusted with approximately $3.5 billion in assets.
"Susan has been an exemplary leader in building out our presence in Texas and neighboring states," said Josh Gustafson, Head of Client Service. "This region is a key strategic growth area for Mercer Advisors, and I am thrilled to see the career progression she has made as one of the founding members of our team from the Kanaly Trust acquisition."
Travis began her wealth management career in Trust Administration for Bank of New England (now part of Bank of America) and held management positions at First Security Trust Company and PremierBank & Trust before joining Kanaly Trust in 1997. Travis then joined Mercer Advisors as a Wealth Management advisor after the integration of Kanaly Trust into Mercer Advisors and was quickly promoted to office and regional leadership positions before her most recent elevation to the Senior Leadership Team as a Managing Director. Travis holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the State University of New York College at Potsdam, as well as the Accredited Estate Planner (AEP®), CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®), and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designations (CTFA). Travis sits on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils (NAEPC) and chairs the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for NAEPC.
The Managing Director role at Mercer Advisors is a key leadership role that leads local advisory teams in a region and serves as a member of the firm's Senior Leadership Team. Also recently joining Travis in this Managing Director (MD) role is Kevin Jack, MD in the Southwest Region, Matt Cook as MD in the Los Angeles and Central California Region, and Josh Deforest as MD in the Pacific Northwest.
"One of the hallmarks of Mercer Advisor's culture is our focus on growth and promoting from within, opening up dynamic career paths for future firm leaders, particularly from the many acquisitions we have made." noted Welling. "Congratulations to Susan, Kevin, Matt, and Josh in their new leadership positions and we couldn't be prouder of their efforts in leading Mercer Advisors' growth strategy going forward."
Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full-service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $28 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has approximately 525 employees, and operates nationally across the country with 45+ locations.
