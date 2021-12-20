PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's not unusual for a product to cross oceans and dozens of borders before reaching a consumer, Merchadise was created to change that. Merchadise is redefining the design, manufacturing and fulfillment of branded merch by replacing the overwhelmed global supply chain with its e-commerce-driven local and near-shore manufacturing and fulfillment process.
Merchadise offers brands a simple and painless way of distributing customized products and e-commerce: through an efficient and trustworthy workflow that reduces the waiting time from many months to weeks or days.
With Merchadise, manufacturing occurs in factories based in North America, so customized products don't have to travel around the world before they arrive at their destination.
"Everything we're witnessing with the broken supply chain, which was exacerbated by the pandemic, is related to the fact that products are not being manufactured near the end customer," said Alex Phelan, CEO & Co-Founder of Merchadise. "Like Amazon does with local fulfillment centers next to every major city, the same thing needs to happen with manufacturing. Cut and sew factories, dye houses, fulfillment all need to be in the US or nearby in Mexico and Central America."
Merchadise's founders have decades of experience in E-Commerce, Digital Graphics, Mass Customization, Print-On-Demand, Order Fulfillment and Supply Chain Management.
"We are not just Print-On-Demand, we curate, design, manufacture and fulfill your brand's customized products, all in one place, in a simple way," said Phelan. "The old method is no longer viable. To create products of any diversity without getting bogged-down with ocean freight, import export and all the overseas supply chain roadblocks, we need a new approach, and that is our promise."
Welcome to Merchadise, the new Merch Paradise.
