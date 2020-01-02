DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Merchant Chargebacks Are on the Rise Due to Friendly Fraud" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Merchants find themselves wrestling with the chargeback process, which is triggered when consumers dispute a purchase transaction, mostly on e-commerce sales. Increasingly, friendly fraud has also become a direct cause of merchant chargebacks.
This report delves into chargeback reasons and implications as well as vendors of chargeback services that have emerged to provide solutions for merchants. The report assesses the challenges and preventive solutions for this increasing problem that affects merchants of all sizes across vertical markets.
Merchants are incurring a major pain point dealing with consumer-disputed sales transactions that can lead to chargebacks. This can mean merchants lose not only the sales revenue but also the merchandise and related overhead costs as well.
Highlights of this research report include:
- Ease of the customer dispute process
- Why friendly fraud has been linked to chargebacks
- How crafty consumers game the dispute system
- Market data estimates of chargebacks and friendly fraud
- How merchants are combatting chargebacks
- Brief profiles of chargeback service companies
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Chargebacks as a Pain Point for Merchant
- Chargebacks Have Become an Increasing Problem for Merchants
- Ease of Customer Dispute
- Chargeback Process Involves Multiple Players Across the Payments Value Chain
- Card Networks Update the Chargeback Process
4. Many Chargebacks are Attributable to Friendly Fraud
- Crafty Consumers Game the System
- Friendly Fraudsters Elude Machine Learning Algorithms
- Why Friendly Fraud Has Become Synonymous with Chargebacks
- Market Estimates of Chargebacks and Friendly Fraud
- How Merchants are Combatting Chargebacks and Friendly Fraud
5. Chargeback Solutions Vendors Fill a Major Merchant Need
- Profiles of Chargeback Service Companies
6. Conclusions and Implications
